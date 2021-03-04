N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases, confirmed variant case, mass testing underway

Public Health reported five new cases in three zones on Thursday and said a presumptive case of a variant has been confirmed as the B117 variant strain.

That previously reported case, which had been sent to Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory for sequencing, was in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

The new cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, one case:

an individual 20 to 29 years old. The case is travel-related.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, three cases:

two people 20 to 29

an individual 70 to 79

Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case:

an individual 20 to 29. The case is under investigation.

All of these people are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,443, and there are now 36 active cases.

Since Wednesday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,378 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths.

Three patients are in hospital, and two are in intensive care. A total of 231,307 tests have been conducted, including 767 since Wednesday's report.

There are currently 36 active cases in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

Mass testing underway in Zone 7

Mass testing clinics have been set up to help determine if there has been any further spread in the Miramichi region following several new cases and the confirmation of the variant's presence this week.

The tests are available on a walk-in basis — no appointment necessary — for people who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing is being held Thursday until 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St.

Public exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Air Canada flight 8906 on Feb. 20, from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:10 p.m.

Anyone who took this flight should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. people who develop COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

On Wednesday, Public Health issued a list of potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations in Zone 7. Individuals who tested positive were in these establishments. The department does not have the exact times these people were in the businesses on the list, "but it is believed it was for a short duration on these dates."

Sobeys, 273 Pleasant St., Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25

273 Pleasant St., Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 Atlantic Superstore, 408 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28

408 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28 Shoppers Drug Mart, 397 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 17 and Feb. 26

397 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 17 and Feb. 26 Dollarama, 100 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 20

100 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 20 Winners, 2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 22 and Feb. 24

2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 Giant Tiger, 2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 24

2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 24 Walmart, 200 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 24

200 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 24 Bulk Barn, 100-99 Douglastown Blvd. on Feb. 27

100-99 Douglastown Blvd. on Feb. 27 NB Liquor, 221 Pleasant St., Feb. 27.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: