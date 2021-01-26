Public Health is reporting 10 new cases Tuesday, with half of them in the locked-down Edmundston region, Zone 4.

The department did not hold a live-streamed briefing today, but in a news release it said the cases are in four of seven zones, and that seven patients are hospitalized.

The news comes as Zones 2 and 3, the Saint John and Fredericton regions, prepare to move to the less-restrictive orange phase at midnight.

The Moncton region remains at the red phase, the Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi regions remain at the orange phase, and the Edmundston region remains at the most restrictive lockdown phase.

Tuesday's new cases break down as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1, one case:

an individual 30-39.

Saint John region, Zone 2, three cases:

two people 19 and under; and

an individual 40-49.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, five cases:

two people 20-29;

two people 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, one case:

an individual 50-59.

All of the individuals are self-isolating and the cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,161. Since Monday, 19 people have recovered, for a total of 807 recoveries.

There have been 14 deaths, and the number of active cases is 339. Seven people in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

A total of 189,653 tests have been conducted, including 1,943 since Monday's report.

There are currently 339 active cases in the province. This graphic does not reflect a person with COVID-19 whose death was not related to the disease. (CBC News )

Public Health issues public exposure warning

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location in the Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Atlantic Superstore, 577 Victoria St., Edmundston, on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 between 6 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: