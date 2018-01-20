N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases, confirmed case at Edmundston school
New cases in three zones, presumptive variant case identified in Edmundston region
- Five new cases in three zones
- 41 active cases
- Two public exposure notifications
- Confirmed case in Edmundston school
- Presumptive case of variant in Zone 4
Public Health reported five new cases Tuesday, and announced a confirmed case in a school and a presumptive variant case, both in the Edmundston region.
The new cases break down in this way:
Moncton region, Zone 1, one case:
- an individual 60-69
Fredericton region, Zone 3, two cases:
- an individual 20-29
- an individual 60-69
Edmundston region, Zone 4, two cases:
- an individual 50-59
- an individual 60-69
All of these cases are linked to previous cases and are self-isolating.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,476, and the total number of recoveries is 1,404. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases has risen to 41. One patient is hospitalized.
A total of 241,365 tests have been conducted so far, including 528 since Monday's report.
Confirmed case at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston
A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston, Public Health said Tuesday.
Students and staff stayed home Tuesday to allow for contact tracing and school sanitization protocols to be carried out, and staff will contact families directly if there is any further impact on learning.
Public Health will contact families directly if it is determined they have been in close contact with a case.
Presumptive case of variant in Edmundston region
A confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, has been identified as a presumptive case of a variant of concern by Moncton's Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre's microbiology laboratory.
A sample will be sent to Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory for confirmation, Public Health said Tuesday.
Public exposure notifications in Edmundston
Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Edmundston:
- Pizza Delight, 185 Hébert Blvd., on Mar. 12 between noon and 1:30 p.m.
- Tim Hortons, 684 Victoria St. on Mar. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
-
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.