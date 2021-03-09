The province has lost another resident to COVID-19, Public Health confirmed Tuesday.

A person between 70 and 79 in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, the department said in a news release.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in New Brunswick to 29.

The person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential care home in Edmundston, and died in hospital.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, expressed condolences to the individual's family.

"I join everyone across the province in sharing my heartfelt sympathies with the loved ones of this person," Russell said, noting the loss "is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still with us."

There are currently 35 active cases in the province. (CBC News)

One new case, Public Health revises case count

Public Health reported one new case Tuesday, and revised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the province.

Tuesday's case is an individual 60 to 69 years old in the Bathurst region, Zone 6. The case is travel-related and the person is self-isolating.

A case reported earlier in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, has been listed in the numbers from another province, so has been removed from New Brunswick's case count.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,460. The total number of recoveries is 1,395.

There have been 29 deaths, and the number of active cases is 35. Three patients are hospital, including two in intensive care.

A total of 236,792 cases have been conducted, including 569 since Monday's report.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said Tuesday he has discussed the opening of a Maritime bubble with the premiers of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, which could happen by mid-April. (CBC News file photo)

Premiers see Maritime bubble on April's horizon

The premiers of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island both said Tuesday that they have discussed the prospect of opening a regional bubble that would include New Brunswick but exclude Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said Tuesday he has had a discussion with the other Maritime premiers to discuss "next steps ... as we consider re-establishing the Maritime bubble in the weeks ahead."

He said a followup discussion is planned for next week.

"I have not contemplated Newfoundland at all at this point," Rankin said when asked if the bubble would resemble last year's Atlantic bubble.

P.E.I. premier Dennis King, meanwhile, said at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing that the three premiers are targeting mid-April as an opening date.

"I've been committed from the beginning that as soon as it's safe to do so I would like to open to our sister provinces," King said Tuesday. "This is an unnatural situation that we have found ourselves in for a year now, where we are restricting people from coming to our province. That's not who we are."

Both premiers, however, expressed concerns about variant cases, and said a decision on reopening the bubble would depend on the advice of their respective chief medical officers of health.

CBC News has asked New Brunswick Public Health for comment.

Horizon Health Network will no longer allow cloth masks at its facilities, and will provide masks to all visitors as of Tuesday. (Submitted by Riley Brandt/University of Calgary)

Cloth masks no longer allowed at Horizon hospitals

Horizon Health Network will no longer allow visitors, patients or staff to wear cloth masks in its hospitals, the health authority said Tuesday.

Visitors will be provided with a new mask on entering a hospital, Margaret Melanson, the Horizon quality and patient-centred care vice-president said in a memo to staff.

The change in policy was based on updated guidance from the federal Public Health Agency, Melanson said.

The agency now advises that non-medical masks be used for visitors and asymptomatic patients at all health-care centres, adult residential facilities and nursing homes. Symptomatic patients, patients leaving their rooms, and all hospital staff must wear medical masks.

"We ask that patients and visitors be provided a new mask upon entry to the facility," the agency states.

"A cloth facial covering will no longer be permitted in these facilities for patients, visitors and health care workers alike."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: