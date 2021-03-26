Public Health reported 13 new cases Friday, all of them in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region entered a four-day "circuit breaker" rollback to the red phase Thursday at 6 p.m. following the announcement that 24 of the 30 new cases reported that day were in Zone 4, and that the B117 variant represented 62 per cent of its cases.

The rest of the region, including Grand Falls, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin and Saint-Léonard, will remain in the yellow phase for now, along with the rest of the province.

On Thursday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the four-day circuit breaker decision would be revisted on the weekend.

"This area will remain in red for a minimum of four days to allow for mass testing and further contact tracing to get a sense of whether transmission is widespread," Shephard said.

"If necessary, we will extend the time of the move to red or expand area under this alert level to the entire health zone."

Edmundston residents line up for mass testing on Thursday. Dr. Jennifer Russell said variants are driving the surge of cases in that region, but noted outbreaks can happen anywhere. (Gary Moore/CBC News)

New case numbers, no test results available

The 13 new cases announced in the Edmundston region on Friday break down in this way:

Two people 19 or under. Both individuals are contacts of a previous case

An individual 20 to 29. This case is under investigation.

Four people 40 to 49. Two cases are contacts of a previous case; one is travel-related and the other is under investigation.

An individual 50 to 59. This case is a contact of a previous case.

Three people 60 to 69. Two cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previous case.

Two people 70 to 79. Both cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,559, including 99 active cases. Since Thursday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,429 recoveries.

Thirty people have died, and four people are now in hospital. A total of 249,618 tests have been conducted, including 1,067 since Thursday's report.

About 1,500 participated in the mass COVID-19 rapid-test screening in Edmundston on Thursday, but Public Health declined to release the results.

"Any positive result from Thursday's screen would see that individual self-isolate and be referred to the local assessment for a diagnostic test to be confirmed by the Dr. Georges H-Dumont laboratory," spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an email.

"Public Health requires diagnostic confirmation and will release only those numbers when received from the laboratory."

There are currently 99 active cases in the province. (CBC News)

Self-isolation reprieve for rotational workers

As of midnight Friday night, rotational workers will no longer be required to self-isolate if they have received their first dose of vaccine and 14 days have passed since their shots.

They will be required to undergo Day 5 and Day 10 COVID-19 testing upon their return to New Brunswick, according to Public Health.

Rotational worker who do not get vaccinated will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as will anyone else living in the same household, with mandatory Day 10 testing for the worker.

As of March 24, rotational workers, truck drivers, regular cross-border commuters and people 75 or older are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a pharmacy.

Vehicles line up at the border between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia during last year's Atlantic bubble. Nova Scotia is "monitoring" the COVID-19 situation here but will keep its borders open to New Brunswickers for now, the province's top doctor said Friday. (Brett Ruskin/CBC News file photo)

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble

The announcement last week that the Atlantic bubble will reopen on April 19 was met with cautious joy. There was, after all, the caveat that if cases surged, that date could change.

The opening of the bubble — which allows people in the four Atlantic provinces to travel within the region with no self-isolation requirement — is "conditional upon COVID-19 case numbers remaining low in the region, containment of outbreaks, and ongoing advice from Atlantic chief medical officers of health," the Council of Atlantic Premiers said in announcing the news.

One day later, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin made the surprise announcement that Nova Scotia's borders would reopen to New Brunswickers immediately, meaning New Brunswickers would not have to isolate upon entering the province.

That decision caused some confusion, particularly as New Brunswick did not change its self-isolation policy for Nova Scotians entering New Brunswick.

Asked at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing if there had been any discussion about aligning border policies, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard acknowledged Nova Scotia's surprise move, but said New Brunswick's bubble plans haven't changed.

"I know there was a joint statement and then I know that Nova Scotia changed their policies 24 hours later," Shephard said. "With regards to New Brunswick opening their borders, we've slated for April 19."

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the province is monitoring the situation in New Brunswick but that at this time, New Brunswickers can still visit the province without needing to self-isolate upon arrival. (CBC News file photo)

On Friday, the confusion continued.

At Nova Scotia's COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang was asked why the province was opting to "monitor the New Brunswick situation" rather than "close the border before this gets worse."

"Everything's always about balance," Strang replied, noting that "even reinstituting that border reinstitutes an imposition for families in Nova Scotia."

He noted that the outbreak is currently confined to northern New Brunswick, and "that area is locked down with no travel in and out."

"We're watching it very carefully," he said. "If we start to see spread of this variant beyond that Edmundston area ... the premier, and I will have conversations about what we need to do in terms of strengthening our response."

Vaccination clinics for staff at high schools

The final vaccination clinics for staff from high schools provincewide will be held in the Shediac, Bathurst and Campbellton regions on Monday, March 29, for staff from the following schools:

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent

École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

Dalhousie Regional High School

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton

École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton

Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton

École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst

Bathurst High School

In coming weeks, vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for school bus drivers.

Clinics will also be available for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan, Public Health.

New potential exposure notifications in Zone 4

Public Health has identified these Edmundston locations as places of potential public exposure to the coronavirus:

Dave Mini Market, 466 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls, on March 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Northern Construction, 554 West River Rd, Grand Falls, on March 23

Notre Dames des Sept Douleurs Church , 30 37th Ave., Edmundston, on March 23, 7:00 p.m.

30 37th Ave., Edmundston, on March 23, 7:00 p.m. La Petite Boucherie Inc., 632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston, March 20

La Petite Boucherie Inc., 632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston, March 21

La Petite Boucherie Inc., 632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston, March 22

La Petite Boucherie Inc., 632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston, March 23

Saint-Basile Church, 321 rue Principale, St-Basile, March 21, 11:00 a.m.

Saint-Basile Church, 321 rue Principale, St-Basile, March 22, 7:00 p.m.

Northern Construction, 554 West River Rd, Grand Falls, March 22

Centre E & P Sénéchal Centre gymnasium, 60 Ouellette, Grand Falls, March 22 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Centre Plein air Mont-Farlagne, 360 Mont Farlange, Saint-Jacques, March 21 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Centre Plein air Mont-Farlagne, 360 Mont Farlange, Saint-Jacques, March 20 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Dollarama, 15 Mowin St., Edmundston, March 21

Dollarama, 15 Mowin St., Edmundston, March 22

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: