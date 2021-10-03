N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 93 new cases, 2 deaths

Public Health reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Sunday.

A person 70-79 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and a person 50-59 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) have died. Public Health is also reporting 96 recoveries.

The new cases and deaths follow the largest single-day rise in cases and deaths the province has seen. There were 140 new cases and four deaths announced Saturday.

More than 80 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 89.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Of the new cases, 67 per cent are unvaccinated, 13 per cent are partially vaccinated and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"Two more deaths from COVID-19 is tragic news and Marcia and I extend our condolences to the families of those who passed away," Premier Blaine Higgs said.

There are 45 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 20 in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 35 are unvaccinated and 10 are either partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

"Hearing of two more deaths in our province from this virus is heartbreaking and my sympathies to their families today," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical office of health said.

"In this fourth wave, we have seen a high number of cases sparked from private gatherings. Limiting those gatherings to 20 as per the mandatory order helps reduce spread and improve our contact tracing."

Public Health contact tracing since Friday has determined a number of private gatherings are resulting in transmission of the virus, particularly among unvaccinated people. Events including hunting parties, prayer groups, birthday parties, private funerals and a backyard wedding have resulted in new cases at various locations throughout the province.

COVID-19 testing centres update

Delays for COVID-19 testing at assessment centres throughout the province have been resolved in all areas except for Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Appointments are being booked between 24-48 hours with extended hours to increase capacity at some assessment centres. Zone 3 is experiencing a bit of a backlog, but it is anticipated it will be resolved before end of day Tuesday.

"We are seeing the backlog reduce significantly," Russell said. "I would like to remind everyone that testing is conducted on a priority basis with individuals who have symptoms prioritized, so if you do not have symptoms or are not identified as a contact of a case or have not been to an exposure site, please self-monitor and get tested if you have symptoms."

Breakdown of cases

Cases have been reported all across the province, with main increases in Zones 3 (Fredericton) and 4 (Edmundston)

Zone 1, Moncton region

The 10 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

Four people 19 and under.

Two people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

A person 40-49.

A person 50-59.

Eight cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 2, Saint John region

The five new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

Two people 19 and under.

Two people 60-69.

A person 70-79.

All five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 3, Fredericton region

The 29 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

Nine cases are people 19 and under.

Two people 20-29.

Six people 30-39.

A person 40-49.

Four people 50-59.

A person 60-69.

Five people 70-79.

A person 90 and over.

Twenty-one cases are under investigation and eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 4, Edmundston region

The 29 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

Six people 19 and under.

Three people 20-29.

Eight people 30-39.

Seven people 40-49.

Three people 50-59.

Two people 60-69.

Sixteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 13 are under investigation.

Zone 5, Campbellton region

The six new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

Two people 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

A person 90 and over.

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

Zone 6, Bathurst region

The nine new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

Two people 20-29.

Five people 30-39.

A person 50-59.

A person 80-89.

Seven cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 7, Miramichi region

The five new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) as follows:

A person 19 and under.

Two people 20-29.

A person 30-39.

A person 90 and over.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

New public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by public health on Oct. 3:

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 25 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Ardene (181 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(181 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 24 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Sept. 21 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Michaels (80 McAllister Dr. Saint John)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 24 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past two weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – J.K. Irving Centre Moncton Wildcats game (30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche)

(30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – YMCA (30 War Ave., Moncton)

(30 War Ave., Moncton) ​Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham (2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 24 and 25 between 10:20 p.m. and 4:20 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(939 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – White Cab Taxi (981 Main St., Moncton)

(981 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave.

(330 Université Ave. Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

(4335 Route 16, Malden) Sept. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

(500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 20 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Club D'âge D'or de Dieppe (445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe)

(445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe) Sept. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Kiwanis Park (80 Limerick St., Moncton)

(80 Limerick St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Rose's Your Independent Grocer (75 Main St., Sackville)

(75 Main St., Sackville) Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept.19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Centre Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

(101 Wilton St., Saint John) Sept. 26 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint John Regional Hospital, emergency department (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Sept. 24 between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 23 between 4:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Forever Healthy Allergy Elimination Centre (1040 Main St., Sussex)

(1040 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(1 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Voting station (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 19 – Center Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Circle K (1095 Broadway St., Woodstock)

(1095 Broadway St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – The Corner Store (122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock)

(122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between noon and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

(2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Scott's Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 25 and September 24 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 25 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (350 Connell St., Woodstock)

(350 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fredericton CO-OP (170 Doak Rd., Fredericton)

(170 Doak Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(471 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon – Service New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock)

New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon – Florenceville Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank)

Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Glenn's Grocery (9146 Main St., Woodstock)

(9146 Main St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)

(60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto) Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)

(22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – RustiCo (304 King St., Fredericton)

(304 King St., Fredericton) Sept. 21, 22, and 23 – Delta Hotels by Marriott (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 20, 21, and 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.– Cannon's Cross Pub (15 Riverside Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 26 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Eglise Assomption communion class (355 Chapel St., Grand Falls)

(355 Chapel St., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11:35 a.m. and noon – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – The Red Barn (10549 Route 144, Saint André)

(10549 Route 144, Saint André) Sept. 25 between 9:25 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. – Simply for Life (91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Hill Top Restaurant (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 to 25 – Bernier Meat Shop (40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard)

(40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Between Sept. 20 and 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Archway Insurance (166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 24 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 and Sept. 23 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – voting station Best Western Edmundston (280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 23 between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Marché Bonichoix - J.M. & C. Dugas Ltée (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 23 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Saint Quentin Cooperative ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Sept. 20 and 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Royal Bank (305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinc, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– PhysioFirst Prof. Corp. (68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls)

(68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

(6 Ecole St., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House ( 212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

212 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

(4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

(4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Green Diamond Equipment (67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Le Grand Saut (155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between noon and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) September 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Dollarama ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 27 and 28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

– (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 24 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Osprey Truck Stop (2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation)

(2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation) Sept. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Claire France (312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton)

(312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton) Sept. 23 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 20, 21, and 22 – Comfort Inn (1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 22, 23, and 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Guillevin International (318 Dalton Ave., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.