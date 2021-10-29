The province reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Unvaccinated people account for 30 of the cases while the other 20 are fully vaccinated, according to a media release.

Thirteen people are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

Ten of 13 in hospital are unvaccinated, including seven in intensive care.

No one under the age of 19 is currently in hospital related to COVID-19.

The number of active cases is 476, with 51 recoveries as of Saturday.

A total of 85.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, up from 85.6 per cent, and 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine. That first-dose figure has not changed since the last update.

The new cases include:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 22 cases:

Nine people under 19.

Six people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

Two people 50-59.

One person 70-79.

Eighteen cases remain under investigation, and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 10 cases:

A person under 19.

A person 20-29.

Three people 40-49.

Three people 50-59.

A person 60-69.

A person 80-89.

All 10 cases are still under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases:

A person 20-29.

A person 30-39.

A person 40-49.

A person 50-59.

All four cases remain under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, three cases:

Two people under 19.

A person 50-59.

All three cases are under investigation.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, two cases:

A person 40-49.

A person 70-79.

One case is still under investigation while the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, nine cases:

Six people under 19.

A person 20-29.

A person 40-49.

A person 80-89.

Eight cases are under investigation, while one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Circuit breakers

Circuit breakers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 continue to be in effect in both regions after the province announced a one-week extension of them on Thursday.

The measures impact the Moncton region up to Sainte-Anne-de-Kent. In the Saint-John area, regions impacted include New River Beach and Lepreau, the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

On Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said circuit breaker measures in the Moncton and Saint John regions were to be extended for another week. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Private gatherings in these areas are limited to people who live together, caregivers for any of those people, plus any parent, child, sibling, grandparent or grandchild of those people who requires support, plus any one additional person who lives alone at another address who requires support. Non-essential travel to or from circuit breaker regions is restricted.

Public exposure notices

The province also shared new public exposure notices on Saturday across several regions.

They include:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Nov. 2 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - The Journey Church – Brentwood campus (155 Dickson Blvd., Moncton).

(155 Dickson Blvd., Moncton). Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 between 3 p.m. and midnight. – Air Cab #99 (Moncton).

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Nov. 1 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (52 King St., Saint John).

(52 King St., Saint John). Nov. 2 between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (52 King St., Saint John).

(52 King St., Saint John). Oct. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Out Patient Oncology Clinic Level 1, Saint John Regional Hospital (400 University Ave., Saint John).

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Nov. 4 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital emergency room waiting room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls).

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

November 4 between noon and 6 p.m. – Miramichi Regional Hospital Emergency Waiting Room (500 Water St., Miramichi).

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point of care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.