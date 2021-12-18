N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 deaths, 133 new cases as new restrictions begin

New Brunswick announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday and 133 new cases of the virus.

Two people in the Miramichi region have died, including one person aged 60 to 69 and another between 80 and 89, the province said in a release.

The new cases are spread across all seven health regions and bring the total number of active cases in New Brunswick to of 1,232. There are 154 people reported as recovered from the virus.

This comes as interim COVID-19 measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant came into effect on Saturday.

The measures include limiting contacts to a steady group of 20, the reinstatement of physical distancing in public spaces indoors, and reduced capacity at venues like movie theatres, sporting arenas and casinos.

There were no new cases of Omicron reported in the province Saturday.

Forty people are in hospital in New Brunswick with COVID-19, a decrease of five. There are 13 people in intensive care, down one.

There are seven people requiring ventilators, which is unchanged from the last update.

"Six of the 40 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi," Public Health said in a release. "Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms.

"The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated. "

No one in hospital is under the age of 19.

A total of 82.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID, up from 82.5 per cent, and 89.3 per cent have received their first dose, up from 89.1 per cent.

The update shows 12.8 per cent of those eligible have received a booster dose, up from 11.9 per cent.

Among children aged five to 11 years old, 35.5 per cent have received their first dose, up from 34.2 per cent.

A full list of walk-in clinics is available online. No clinics are currently scheduled between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 because of the holidays.

People can also schedule an appointment at a regional health authority clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

Breakdown of new cases

The regional breakdown of the new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 18 cases:

Four children under the age of nine.

Two people under 19.

Four people 20-29.

Three people 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

One person 50-59.

One person 70-79.

One person 80-89.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 60 cases:

10 children under the age of nine.

12 people under 19.

Six people 20-29.

11 people 30-39.

Six people 40-49.

Seven people 50-59.

Six people 60-69.

One person 70-79.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 24 cases:

Two children under the age of nine.

Five people under 19.

One person 20-29.

Seven people 30-39.

Four people 40-49.

One person 50-59.

Four people 60-69.

One person 80-89.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — six cases:

One person under 19.

One person 20-29.

Two people 40-49.

One person 50-59.

One person 60-69.

One person 80-89.

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — three cases:.

One child under the age of nine.

One person 30-39.

One person 50-59.

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — seven cases:

One person under 19.

One person 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

One person 50-59.

One person 70-79.

One person 80-89.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 15 cases:

Two children under the age of nine.

Four people 20-29.

One person 30-39.

Six people 50-59.

Two people 60-69.

New Brunswick has recorded 10,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 9,064 recoveries.

A total of 591,021 tests have been conducted to date, including 2,155 since Friday.

Case at Edmundston high school

There is a case of COVID-19 at the Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany high school in Edmundston, its school district said on Saturday.

Students will be able to return to class on Monday unless Public Health indicates otherwise. The last day of class before the holidays is on Thursday.

"Contact tracing among students who have been in close contact with the virus at our school is now complete. They have been notified by Public Health with have received the instructions on how to proceed," the Francophone Nord-Ouest School District wrote in a post to parents on Facebook.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia announced 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, another record high for the province this week. There is no new information about hospitalizations. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new cases on Saturday, with no one in hospital related to the virus.

Prince Edward Island reported 31 new cases on Friday, a single-day record for the province. There are 75 active cases, P.E.I.'s highest active case count since the pandemic was declared.

Public exposures declared on Saturday

The province also shared new exposure sites on Saturday, with the highest number mentioned in the Fredericton area.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Dec. 13, Between 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM - Goodlife Fitness (555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Dec. 13, Between 6 PM and midnight - Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Dec.12, Between 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM - Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Dec. 16, Between 9 AM and 11 AM - Saint John Regional Hospital; Department of Oncology radiation outpatient services (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Dec. 15, Between 8 AM and 10 AM - Saint John Regional Hospital; Department of Oncology radiation outpatient services (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Dec. 14, Between 8 AM and 10 AM - Saint John Regional Hospital; Department of Oncology radiation outpatient services (400 University Ave., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Dec.14, Between 3 PM and 4 PM - Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy (348 King St., Fredericton)

(348 King St., Fredericton) Dec. 13, Between 10 AM and 5:30 PM - Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy (348 King St., Fredericton)

(348 King St., Fredericton) Dec. 12, Between 4 PM and 5 PM - Willie O'Ree Place (605 Cliffe St., Fredericton)

(605 Cliffe St., Fredericton) Dec. 12, Between 4 PM and 6 PM - Trailway Bowl-a-Drome (301 Main St., Fredericton)

(301 Main St., Fredericton) Dec. 12, Between 1 PM and 2:30 PM - Tobique-Plex skating (159 Main St., Plaster Rock)

(159 Main St., Plaster Rock) Dec. 12, Between 12 PM and 1:30 PM - Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Dec. 12, Between 6 AM and 11 AM - Delta Fredericton restaurant (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM - Pizza Delight (243 Saint Marys St., Fredericton)

(243 Saint Marys St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 1:45 PM and 4:30 PM - Fredericton Playhouse (686 Queen St., Fredericton)

(686 Queen St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 5 PM and 7 PM - Ringo's Bar & Grill (1185 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(1185 Smythe St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 6 PM and 7 PM - Regent Mall – Food Court (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

– Food Court (1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 7 PM and 10 PM - Grimross Brewery (600 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

(600 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 7 PM and 8 PM - Delta Fredericton pool (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 11 AM and 1:30 PM - Nackawic Arena (152 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

(152 Otis Dr., Nackawic) Dec. 11, Between 8:30 AM and 5 PM - Atlantic Superstore (1150 Onondaga St., Oromocto)

(1150 Onondaga St., Oromocto) Dec. 10, Between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM - PetSmart (1124 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1124 Prospect St., Fredericton) Dec. 9, Between 6 PM and 9 PM - Jungle Jim's (1168 Smythe St. , Fredericton)

(1168 Smythe St. , Fredericton) Dec. 8, Between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM - Tokyo Ramen (502 Forest Hill Rd., Fredericton)

(502 Forest Hill Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 8, Between 7:40 AM and 8:40 AM - Kingswood Lodge - Gym (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

- Gym (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Dec. 8, Between 7 PM and 8 PM - Appleby's Taekwando (880 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton)

(880 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 8, Between 12 PM and 4 PM - Jeremy's Barber Shop (199 Main St., Plaster Rock)

(199 Main St., Plaster Rock) Dec. 7, Between 6:30 AM and 7:40 AM - Kingswood Lodge - Gym (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Dec. 6, Between 7:15 PM and 8:15 PM - York Arena (891 Barker St., Fredericton)

(891 Barker St., Fredericton) Dec. 5, Between 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM - Lady Beaverbrook Rink (411 University Ave., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

December 14, Between 10 AM and 7 PM - Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) December 13, Between 10 AM and 4 PM - Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) December 13, Between 4 PM and 10 PM - Greco (77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) December 12, Between 5 PM and 8 PM - Pizza Shack (525 Carrier Rd., Edmundston)

(525 Carrier Rd., Edmundston) December 10, Between 10 AM and 5 PM - Acanthus Gallery (136 Church St., Grand Falls)

(136 Church St., Grand Falls) December 9, Between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM - Edmundston Regional Hospital - outpatient waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Miramichia region, Zone 7

Dec. 13, Between 5 PM and 7:30 PM - Pleasant Street After Hours Clinic (250 Pleasant St., Miramichi)

(250 Pleasant St., Miramichi) Dec. 14, Between 9 AM and 5 PM - Go To Insure: Stevens, Wilson & Lockerbie (505 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(505 King George Highway, Miramichi) Dec. 15, Between 9 AM and 12 PM - Go To Insure: Stevens, Wilson & Lockerbie (505 King George Highway, Miramichi)

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.