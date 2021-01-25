Family wins fight to have woman's death at nursing home reclassified as COVID-related

The family of a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and died last week at a Saint John nursing home has won their fight to have her death deemed COVID-related.

Joan Davis, 79, died at the Shannex Tucker Hall nursing home, Lily Court memory care unit, last Thursday, 16 days after being being diagnosed with the respiratory disease. The nursing home has been battling an outbreak of COVID-19.

Her cause of death was originally listed as stomach cancer. But Public Health reviewed her case and on Wednesday reclassified her death as COVID-related — the 15th in the province since the pandemic began in March, said her son, Peter Lewis.

"I feel relieved," he said. "I feel that now my family can grieve."

The review came after Lewis, a Rothesay town councillor, and Davis's younger brother, Trevor Jones, a retired Saint John police officer, alleged in Facebook posts Sunday and in media reports Monday that her death — and possibly others — was being misrepresented as non-COVID-related either by Public Health or Shannex.

Public Health announced two deaths Wednesday. A person in their 70s in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, both died "as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19," according to a news release.

The person in Saint John was a resident of the Tucker Hall nursing home, Lily Court unit, the release said.

Asked whether this was a new death, Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane described it as "recent." He declined to comment further, citing confidentiality.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect Davis's change in status and the new death. It now shows 16 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

It also shows one non-COVID-19-related death. This Shannex resident, who died in December, had previously tested positive, but did not die from the disease.

'Overwhelming' response

Lewis said the public response to the family's Facebook posts was "overwhelming."

"I just can't even believe how many people supported us … in trying to get the information out there."

He has also heard from the loved ones of three other nursing home residents who died — two of them during this COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared on Nov. 20 — asking how they can find out whether they too died from COVID, he said.

"I said, 'You have every right to ask for the information from the Shannex.'" The cause of death is also listed on the death registration, which is filed with the province.

Decision reversed after consult

Lewis said a Public Health official called him Monday morning and told him they were going to review his mother's case.

"They had to consult. It wasn't really, I guess, their decision. They had to consult with the [attending] doctor, they had to consult with the Shannex staff, and it would be a group decision on what would happen."

When a COVID-positive resident dies at a long-term care facility and Public Health officials aren't onsite, they're "advised by the doctor's certificate on how the patient passed and then they make their decision on how they want to treat that," Lewis said.

Macfarlane said he could not discuss a specific case because of confidentiality, but "medical officials have the right to review their cases."

There are two residents and three employees of the Tucker Hall nursing home with active cases of COVID-19, as of the last update Sunday afternoon. Residents and employees were expected to be retested early this week. (Graham Thompson/CBC News file photo)

Lewis, who blamed Public Health in his Facebook post for the "unjust decision" to label his mother's cause of death as cancer, has now shifted his focus to Shannex.

"Look, corporations are all about profit," he said. "And you know what, if that's what happened, then this will fix it."

Shannex officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lewis stressed he has no issues with the health-care staff.

"The nurses and the extramural and everybody that was in that COVID unit was working hard and positively fabulous people. Just unbelievable. I don't even understand how they could do that job. It was just so challenging."

'Slap in the face'

Lewis said classifying his mother's cause of death as cancer felt like "a slap in the face" to the family "because it wasn't right. Cancer was not what killed her."

He was in touch with the charge nurse two to three times every day while his mother was in the COVID unit — "and not once did the nurse mention to me that she was dying of cancer," he said.

"It was always, you know, 'The COVID's kicking in.' 'The COVID's grabbing a hold.' 'It's really affecting your mom's dementia.' … 'We need to medicate her because she's getting a rattle in her lungs.'"

In the four days following his mother's death, he had numerous conversations with a Shannex official and exchanged several emails, but "not once did the representative tell me that my mom had died from cancer."

"I know if mom was here and she could speak about the situation, she would want me to get it straightened out. And that is what I did."