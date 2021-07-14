N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new deaths, 50 new cases and 122 recoveries reported

New Brunswick recorded three more COVID-related deaths Tuesday, and Public Health has announced booster doses for health-care workers and residents of First Nations communities, starting next week.

Details on booster doses for other groups will be available "in the coming weeks," according to a news release.

A person in their 80s in the Campbellton region, Zone 5, and two people 90 or over – one in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and one in the Edmundston region, Zone 4 – have died "as a result of COVID-19," the release said.

Their deaths push the total to 19 in the past seven days, and 94 since the pandemic began.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell offered her condolences.

"I know all New Brunswickers join me in mourning the loss of another three people to COVID-19," she said in a statement. "We must continue to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of the virus."

Starting Monday, the province will offer a booster dose of an mRNA COVID vaccine to health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities, if six months have passed since their second dose.

These groups were among the first to be vaccinated in the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

"It is important we continue to take steps to protect those working and living in situations where they may be vulnerable to the virus," said Russell. "Our health-care workers are a great example of this, as they have been on the front lines of this pandemic since it began."

Appointments for a booster dose will be available beginning on Monday.

57 in hospital, 18 in intensive care

The 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday were outpaced by the number of recoveries – 122 – dropping the number of active cases to 774.

"This is the fifth consecutive day we have seen a decline in the number of new cases and we all must do our part if we want this trend to continue," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement.

The new cases are spread across all seven health zones. They include:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 22 cases

Saint John region, Zone 2, two cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3, two cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4, nine cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5, 12 cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case

Miramichi region, Zone 7, two cases

Premier Blaine Higgs said all New Brunswickers must do their part and continue to follow the rules for COVID-19 cases to continue to decline. (Government of New Brunswick)

Fifty-seven people are in hospital because of the virus, down from 61, and 18 of them are in intensive care, down from 20.

Of those in intensive care, 17 are unvaccinated and the other is partially vaccinated, Public Health said.

A total of 82.7 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, up from 82.5 per cent on Monday, while 91.7 per cent have received at least one dose, up from 91.5.

The province's number of active cases of COVID-19 dropped to 774 Tuesday, from 849 on Monday. (CBC)

On Monday, 11,822 rapid test kits were distributed across the province, Public Health said.

New Brunswick has had 5,896 confirmed cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic, with 5,027 recoveries so far.

A total of 509,309 tests have been conducted to date.

Families of Dalhousie nursing home residents wait and worry

A woman whose mother lives at a Dalhousie nursing home where there's a COVID-19 outbreak says her heart stops every time the phone rings, thinking it could be bad news.

Évelyne Valotaire says her mother, 86-year-old Mariette Labillois, has tested negative so far. And she's been moved away from any positive cases at Villa Renaissance.

But Valotaire says everyone at the home or who has family there is worried.

Évelyne Valotaire says she won't be able to visit her mother Mariette Labillois at Villa Renaissance for a while because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but she can video chat with her every day or two. (Submitted by Évelyne Valotaire)

"It is very stressful and she's scared. We can't lie. She is scared a bit," she said.

"But they have good care. Really, I think they're doing as much as they can to help them and to make sure that they feel OK and they are OK."

Since the outbreak started last week, five people have died — four residents and one employee.

A total of 13 people have tested positive as of Tuesday — six residents and seven employees, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

Mariette Labillois, who will celebrate her 87th birthday on Nov. 4, has been living at Villa Renaissance for about four years. (Submitted by Évelyne Valotaire)

Another round of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing was scheduled to be conducted Monday, he said.

Valotaire says it's a difficult situation, but all she can do is wait and hope for the best.

Gisèle Giroux says she goes to the Villa every night with her mother and brother to see her father Lionel Giroux, 81, through the window.

"He doesn't understand," she said in French. "It's really hard on us."

Information Morning - Moncton 6:26 Villa Renaissance in Dalhousie is trying to contain an outbreak of COVID Evelyne Valotaire's mother is a resident at the home. 6:26

Closure of labour and birth unit extended again

The temporary closure of the labour and birth unit at the Upper River Valley Hospital because of staffing challenges created by COVID-19 will continue until at least Nov. 2, the Horizon Health Network announced Tuesday.

All pregnant women who would normally deliver their babies at the hospital in Waterville will need to travel instead to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, which is just over an hour's drive southeast.

"Please be assured all mothers and babies will receive safe and quality care at any Horizon facility," the regional health authority said in a news release.

The temporary closure was announced on Sept. 24 and was originally scheduled to last until Sept. 28, but has been extended a few times.

New public exposure notices

The following are other new public exposures released by Public Health on Tuesday.

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Kingston Farmer's Market (4 Market Ln., Kingston)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Between Oct. 13 and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. – Fredericton Inn (1315 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1315 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Cazza Petite (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – HomeSense (18 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Familiprix (131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(577 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 14 – Air Canada Flight 8786 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:28 a.m.

Oct. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:47 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Moncton Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

Oct. 15 from noon to 12:30 p.m. – Boutique Recycl'Art and Antiques (149 John St., Moncton)

Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (1840 Main St., Moncton)

Oct. 13 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

Oct. 13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (89 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Oct. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Department (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Spirit Halloween (169 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Gusto Italian Grill & Bar (130 Westmorland St., Moncton)

Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and noon – Service New Brunswick, waiting room (766 Main St., Moncton)

Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Between Oct. 6 and 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Wingate by Wyndham (69 Marché Rd., Dieppe)

Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (751 Main St., Moncton)

Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Hillsborough United Church (2891 Main St., Hillsborough)

Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 9 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Barrel's Head Gastropub (141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 9 between 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. – Drew & Jen's No Frills (621 Fairville Blvd., Saint John)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (2 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (75 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

Oct. 8 between noon and 2:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

Oct. 1 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

Oct. 5, 6, and 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – McAllister Place (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

Between Oct. 4 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 7 between noon and 2 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

Oct. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

Oct. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Campobello Island Health Centre (640 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 3 between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

Oct. 3 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Home Hardware (115 Drummond St., Perth)

Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – BMR Besthome Hardware & Building Supplies (319 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol)

Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Davesports (398 Connell St., Woodstock)

(398 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 12 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 10 between noon and 5 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 10 between 9 a.m. and noon – HopeCity (429 Clements Dr., Fredericton)

Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Taco Boys (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Vape City (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

Oct. 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – PJ's Wings and Things (38 Main St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – York County Cider (38 Main St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Capital Community Church (71 Downing St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

Oct. 5 between noon and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Abony Family Tennis Centre (594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton)

Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

Oct. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 16 from 8:45 a.m to 10 a.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Loune's Lounge (475 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital, Outpatient Waiting Room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Clinic Physio Logic (182 High St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Regional Hospital of Edmundston, emergency department (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Casse Croute Caro (180 Hebert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 10 from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Church (30 37e Ave., Edmundston)

Oct. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Church of St. Anne (99 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(99 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

Oct. 9 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Bar Chez Wilma (500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Café Retro Bar (69 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock (100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile)

Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7: 45 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 3 to Oct. 7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Supermarché Bonichoix (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

Oct. 7 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Sports Experts (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Provincial Court, Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Provincial Court – Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 5 and 7 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Cyr Roy Machine Shop and Dépanneur (111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocesan Centre (60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 3 between 9:15 a.m. and 10 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon – Le Grenier (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

Oct. 15 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Le Grenier (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Naturiste (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

Oct. 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Oct. 12 and 13 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – J.A. Epicerie 2000 Inc. (339 Main St., Eel River Crossing)

Oct. 12 and 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Boutique Daze (312 Val-D'Amour Rd., Atholville)

Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

Between Oct. 5 and 6 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Oct. 5-7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 9:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Marshalls (700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet)

Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (188 King St., Miramichi)

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.