N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 9 new cases, 2 out of province

New Brunswick Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and issued a reminder about the importance of getting tested.

Since Tuesday, 22 people have recovered. There are now 123 active cases of the respiratory disease.

Seven people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Another four people are hospitalized out of province.

The new cases include two travel-related cases of New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province.

"Although the entire province is in the yellow alert level, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement.

"Don't take any chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and members of your community. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested."

The breakdown is as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1, two cases

A person 30-39

A person 60-69

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is an out-of-province travel case.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, five cases

A person 20-29

Three people 50-59

A person 60-69

Three cases are travel-related, including one which is out-of-province, one is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other one is under investigation.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, two cases

Two people 60-69

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

New Brunswick has had 2,024 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic started. There have been 1,859 recoveries so far and 41 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 308,173 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,483 on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 287,609 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's 41.5 per cent of the eligible population, aged 12 and older.

Special care home resident who died had 2 vaccine doses

Four of the five residents of a special care home in Grand Falls who died in a COVID-19 outbreak had received at least one dose of vaccine, and one of them had both doses, the Department of Health has confirmed.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell had declined to say whether any of the victims at Pavillon Beau-Lieu had been vaccinated, citing confidentiality.

But on Tuesday, Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an emailed statement that "4 of the 5 were immunized with at least one dose and one of the 4 was immunized with two doses."

He did not offer any explanation for the sudden change in position.

The COVID outbreak at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, has grown to 53 cases, including 38 residents and 15 staff. (Submitted by Madeleine LeClerc )

"I can also confirm that a first-dose clinic was held on Feb. 20th and a second-dose clinic on April 23rd at Pavillon Beau-Lieu."

Macfarlane did not say how much time elapsed between the inoculation of the residents who died and their onset of symptoms.

Russell has repeatedly stressed the vaccine takes at least two or three weeks to "really kick in," and the maximum protection is reached only two to three weeks after receiving the second dose.

The outbreak was declared on April 21 after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

The deaths of the residents were reported on May 2, May 3, May 5, May 6 and May 8.

A total of 38 residents and 15 staff at the 60-bed facility have now tested positive.

The outbreak involves the highly contagious variant first reported in South Africa.

Every resident in a long-term care home "was offered" a vaccine, said Macfarlane.

"The majority of staff and residents have now received at least one dose," he said.

On Monday, Education Minister Dominic Cardy told the COVID briefing that second-dose clinics have been held at 75 per cent of all long-term care homes in the province. The remainder will take place by the end of the month, he said.

More than 63 per cent of all long-term care home staff have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while nearly 36 per cent have received two doses "and are now fully vaccinated," Cardy said.

Latest exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

Previous exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m.

– from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions:

Moncton region:

Pumphouse , 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples , 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m.

, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m.

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Greco Pizza , 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint John region:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Fredericton region:

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: