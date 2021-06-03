New Brunswick's plan to start reopening has been set back by another day, a data cruncher predicted Thursday, as Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

A total of 504,675 New Brunswickers, or 72.8 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over, have now been vaccinated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province has set 75 per cent as the threshold for Phase 1 of its path to green and the start of loosening of restrictions.

Its original target was Monday, June 7.

Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months, had projected the province would reach its goal by this Saturday.

But with only 4,146 first doses registered Wednesday, the province's seven-day average of doses administered dropped to 6,907.

That means the projected date slips to Sunday, Dueck said.

Long-term care staff vaccination rates rising

Vaccination rates among staff at the province's 563 long-term care facilities continues to increase, according to Public Health.

As of Wednesday, 77.1 per cent of long-term care staff have been reported as receiving at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirty-six facilities still have less than 50 per cent of employees vaccinated, provincial figures show.

Last month, the province announced it would introduce mandatory testing for unvaccinated long-term care workers in some homes, citing "unacceptable" low vaccination rates.

As of May 31, unvaccinated workers would be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test every other day if they work in a facility where less than half the staff have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch had said.

Information on vaccination rates in long-term care facilities is available online.

101 active cases

New Brunswick has 101 active cases of COVID-19, Public Health said Thursday.

Three people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. Another person is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

Here is a breakdown of the three new cases reported Thursday:

One case in the Moncton region, Zone 1, is an individual 50-59.

One case in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, is an individual 20-29.

One case in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, is an individual 70-79.

All three of these cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic started, New Brunswick has had 2,283 confirmed cases, 2,137 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 347,501 tests have been completed, including 1,021 on Wednesday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the coronavirus in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Big Axe Brewery and food truck , 537 Otis Dr., Nackawic, June 4, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 537 Otis Dr., Nackawic, June 4, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Boston Pizza , 1230 Propsect St., Fredericton, June 2, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1230 Propsect St., Fredericton, June 2, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Burger King, 570 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton, June 2 between noon and 2 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

