N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Mount Allison University imposes restrictions on unvaccinated students, staff

Mount Allison University is requiring students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 to avoid regular testing.

In a news release Thursday, the university said it is implementing a "mandatory" vaccine policy and increasing safety measures.

Everyone will be required to be fully vaccinated with two doses "of an approved vaccine as soon as possible, and by Oct. 1 at the latest."

"More infectious COVID-19 variants have been identified, and many areas of the country and the world have entered a fourth wave," the release says. "While there has been a significant and encouraging uptake in vaccinations, public health experts continue to advise COVID-19 is not yet fully under control."

The announcement Thursday comes a day after Premier Blaine Higgs said he wants to require public employees, including those working in health care and long-term care, to get vaccinated against the virus or submit to a "testing program."

Last week, universities in Ontario implemented similar mandatory vaccine policies.

The release says students, faculty, and staff will have to submit proof of vaccination. It specifies that unvaccinated people won't be prevented from working or studying at the university but will have to go through regular testing and have to wear masks.

Anne Comfort, the vice-president, international and student affairs, is quoted as saying the university's approach "strikes a balance" between protecting the community and respecting individual rights.

The university is partnering with Guardian Pharmacy in Sackville to make sure vaccines are available for students and staff. The release does not say what would happen if an unvaccinated student or faculty member refused to get tested or to wear a mask.

Last week, New Brunswick universities, including Mount A, said they would not make vaccination mandatory.

The Mount Allison Students' Union released a statement applauding this policy. The union said it partnered with the university to survey the student body about their vaccination status. All of the 328 students who answered the survey said they've had at least one dose, results quoted in the statement show.

The student union statement says 95.7 per cent of the students surveyed said they are fully vaccinated, and 4.3 per cent said they have one dose with a plan to receive a second dose in the future.

According to its website, the university has about 2,300 students.

Student union president Charlie Burke said she doesn't expect much pushback from the student body about this policy, since a mandatory mask policy within 1 metre of distance was already implemented.

"One of the reasons that we are supportive of this decision is because it's not barring students from coming to campus," Burke said in an interview. "It's also giving students enough time if they are currently unvaccinated to get their vaccine before Oct. 1."

Burke said the university told the union the list of approved vaccines would be the same as the Health-Canada approved vaccine list, which includes the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines.

The list does not include certain vaccines used abroad. Burke said international students will have the chance to get the Canadian-approved vaccines at no cost.

"We also already have international students who are isolating on our campus. They'll be out soon and we'll be able to get vaccinated in Sackville in time," she said.

New possible exposures

Public Health added two new potential COVID-19 exposure warnings Thursday to the already lengthy list. They include:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Aug. 14 between 2 and 3 p.m. – Champlain Mall Food Court (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 7 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:03 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

• Aug. 11 – Groupe- Support Emotionnel, 96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton

• Aug. 14 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room, 330 Université Ave., Moncton

• Aug. 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Action Car and Truck Accessories, 200 Horsman Rd., Moncton

• Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College, 55 Lutz St.

• Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill, 1405 Mountain Rd.

• Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

• Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Our Place, 97 Cameron St., Moncton

• Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 12 between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Irving, 2799 Main St., Hillsborough

• Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room, 330 University Ave.

• Aug.11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – New Life Pentecostal Church, 65 Dawson Rd., Weldon

• Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 11 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

• Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern, 48 Albert St.

• Aug. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Navigators Pub, 190 Robinson Court

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., Aug. 8 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. – Wise Guys Pub, 176 Robinson St.

• Aug. 7 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Old Triangle Irish Alehouse, 751 Main St., Moncton

• Aug. 5 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 1 between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. - Montana's, 225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

• Aug. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

• Aug. 9 – Three Bears Campground,12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

• Aug. 4 and 5 – Three Bears Campground,12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

• Aug. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex

• Aug. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – JJ's Restaurant, 40941 Rte. 1, Sussex

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

• Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – McDonald's in Walmart, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton

• Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

• Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

• Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 350 Connell St., Woodstock

• Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

• Aug. 9 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tim Horton's, 667 Main St., Woodstock

• Aug. 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Grafton Baptist Church, 48 Saunders St., Grafton

• Aug. 6 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sobeys, 370 Connell Rd, Woodstock

• Aug. 7 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Dolan's Pub, 349 King St.

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

• Aug. 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Ultramar Truck Stop, 11365 Rte 11, Napan

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.