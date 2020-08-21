N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases in province, mass testing for Belledune

Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

The cases include two people in their 20s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and someone 70 to 79 years old in the Campbellton region, Zone 5.

Public Health said the new Zone 3 cases are related to international travel, while the Zone 5 case remains under investigation.

Eight more people have recovered since Tuesday, bringing the province's total number of active cases down to 47. Four people are in the hospital but no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are 33 active cases in the Campbellton region, nine active cases in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and five active cases in the Fredericton region.

New Brunswick has reported a total of 337 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 284 recoveries and six deaths.

The province conducted 753 tests on Tuesday for a total of 100,507 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Mass testing planned for Belledune

Health officials announced plans to hold a mass testing event later this week in Belledune, where an employee at NB Power's Belledune Generating Station tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Joel Noel said NB Power informed him of the case on Oct. 18. He did not know if the worker was from Belledune or another community.

Mass testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis only for those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19. People are asked to bring their New Brunswick medicare card.

The testing clinic will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Belledune Recreation and Cultural Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Belledune was originally not included when an outbreak sent the Campbellton region back into the orange phase of recovery efforts on Oct 9. The village about 77 kilometres southeast of Campbellton was brought under orange-level restrictions on Oct. 22.

A worker at NB Power's generating plant in Belledune tested positive for COVID-19. (CBC)

The Vitalité Health Network said in a news release the goal of the mass testing is to "get an accurate picture" of the presence of COVID-19 in the community.

Residents of other health zones are asked not to attend.

Since the clinic is for those without symptoms, people who get tested will not be required to self-isolate while waiting for results. Those with symptoms should call Tele-Care 811 or complete the province's online self-assessment tool to schedule an appointment.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: