1 new case of COVID-19 in Moncton region

One new case of COVID-19 was announced Tuesday in New Brunswick.

Public Health says the person is between 10 and 19 years old and lives in the Moncton region.

The case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

There are now 10 active cases in the province, including six in the Moncton region, three in the Fredericton region and one in the Bathurst region.

New Brunswick has recorded 190 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Two people have died and 178 have recovered.

On Monday, 256 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 59,368 tests have been conducted so for during the pandemic.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: