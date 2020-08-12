1 new case of COVID-19 reported in the Fredericton region
Person in their 60s is no longer contagious, believed to be travel-related and linked to case reported Tuesday
A new confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in New Brunswick on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to eight.
But the latest case, an individual in their 60s in the Fredericton region (health Zone 3), has already passed the 14-day contagious period and is no longer symptomatic, Public Health said in a news release.
Officials suspect the case is travel-related and connected to the case reported Tuesday, an individual in their 40s in the Fredericton region who remains in isolation.
Both cases are under investigation.
"It is up to all of us to slow the spread of the virus," Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, said in a statement. "Help keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level of recovery until a vaccine or treatment is available."
The six other cases are temporary foreign workers who were still in isolation in Moncton, Health Zone 1, after arriving in New Brunswick, when they tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Four of the workers are from Mexico and were destined for jobs in Miramichi, Premier Blaine Higgs has said. They are all in their 30s.
For the other two workers, one is in their 40s and one is in their 50s. No other information about them was released, but one travelled from Cancun.
All six foreign workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.
The province has recorded 178 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 168 have recovered.
On Tuesday, 234 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 55,613 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms are asked to:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
