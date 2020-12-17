N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Positive case closes high school in Perth-Andover for two days

A high school in Perth-Andover has closed for two days, after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Southern Victoria High School announced Thursday morning its classes would move to a "learning from home" format for the rest of the week.

The school is working with Public Health to identify any more students or staff who may have come in contact with the positive case.

"We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days," the school said in a statement to parents.

"Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate."

The closure comes just before the Christmas break, which means they won't be back in the building until Jan. 4.

Victoria High School said the person with COVID-19 will not be named.

Cases in Moncton, Edmundston and Fredericton regions Wednesday

The province reported eight new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, with the majority in Zone 3, which stretches from Fredericton, to Perth-Andover and all the way past Plaster Rock.

The five cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) are two people 19 or under, someone in 20 to 29 and two people 30 to 39.

Of these, three are close contacts of a previously confirmed case, one is related to international travel and one is under investigation.

The case in the Moncton region (Zone 1) is an individual in their 20s, whose case is related to international travel

The two cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) are an individual 20 to 29 and someone 30 to 39.

Both are close contacts of a previously confirmed case.

COVID-19 case numbers as of Wednesday, Dec. 16. (CBC News)

The Edmunston region remains in the orange level of COVID-19 recovery, while the rest of the province is at the less restrictive yellow level.

There have been 567 confirmed cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic started, and there are now 51 active cases.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: