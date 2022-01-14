N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 deaths reported Saturday, 125 people in hospital

New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital with the virus.

Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release.

The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-19 deaths.

Of those in hospital, 103 are 60 and over and two are 19 and under. There are 12 people in ICU, six on ventilators.

There are 74 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 who went to hospital for reasons other than the virus.

New Brunswickers urged to get booster

"We know that people who are fully vaccinated and have a booster dose have much better protection against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"I urge everyone who is eligible, especially people 50 and older, to book an appointment for their booster right away if they have not yet done so."

So far, 61.5 per cent of those 50 and older have received a booster dose.

All those 18 and older who received their second dose five months ago are able to receive a third dose.

Children aged five to 11 who have already received their first dose are eligible to receive their second dose once eight weeks have passed.