The lobster fishing season in lobster fishing area 23, which runs from Miramichi Bay to Chaleur Bay in northern New Brunswick, has been delayed by two weeks because of the impact of COVID-19 on the fishery.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans issued a notice Wednesday morning to fishermen advising them of the delay.

The season, which was to open on May 1, will now open on May 15 and close on June 30.

No extension of the season has been approved.

Last month, the lobster fishery in fishing areas 36 and 37 in southern New Brunswick was delayed from March 30 to April 30 because of COVID-19 at the request of the Fundy North Fishermen's Association.

The association represents fishermen from St. Martins to St. Stephen, including the communities of Deer Island and Campobello Island.

