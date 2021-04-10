N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Hundreds in isolation after new cases at Edmundston school

Hundreds of households in the Edmundston area are self-isolating after a school confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.

École Saint-Jacques confirmed two cases on Friday.

The District Scolaire francophone du Nord-Ouest told all students, staff and anyone they live with to self-isolate until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. There are about 300 students at the elementary school.

The self-isolation directive applies to anyone who was at the school April 6-8.

Family members are asked to remain in their homes over the weekend while contact tracing is underway.

Public Health will reach out directly to close contacts.

The news comes as New Brunswick's teachers' union calls on the province to delay full-time, in-person classes that are expected to resume on Monday. Zone 4 is not included under the red phase.

École Saint-Jacques will move to virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday. Classes are expected to resume in person on Thursday, after a previously scheduled day off.

The Edmundston Regional Hospital has reached its capacity for patients with COVID-19. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

A case was also confirmed at an Edmundston daycare on Friday.

There are currently 113 active cases of COVID-19 in Zone 4, where two deaths were reported this week.

With the rise in cases, the Edmundston Regional Hospital has been forced to restrict admissions and redirect patients to other facilities.

There are 12 people in that hospital. Seven are in the intensive care unit, all on ventilators.

Across the province, 19 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 13 in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,694. Since Thursday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 1,521 recoveries.

List of exposures

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations:

Edmundston:

April 5 at 11 a.m., Shoppers Drug Mart, 160 Hébert Blvd.

Royal Bank, 48 Saint-François St.

March 31 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank, 75 Canada Rd.

March 30 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank, 75 Canada Rd.

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank, 75 Canada Rd.

March 22 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Sparta Progressive Gym, 113, 44th Avenue D

Saint John:

April 1, 2021, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John YMCA, 191 Churchill Blvd.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

