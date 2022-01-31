N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 deaths, 162 in hospital

New Brunswick reported six more deaths and 162 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Saturday.

That marks 30 deaths related to the virus in one week.

The number of deaths overall in Brunswick is 258, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest deaths include a person in their 70s and one in their 80s in the Moncton region, and a person in their 70s, one in their 80s and two in their 90s in the Campbellton region.

No other information about them, such as any underlying health conditions or their vaccination status, has been released.

There are 17 people in intensive care, including one person in their 20s.

The rest are above the age of 40.

Two people 19 and under are hospitalized, as well as three people in their 20s.

326 health-care workers off work

Across the province, 326 health-care workers are off work after positive tests. They include 186 from the Horizon Health Network, 140 from the Vitalité Health Network and 73 from Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick.

Hospital occupancy is listed at 89 per cent, while the ICU occupancy is at 68 per cent.

Public Health recorded 296 positive PCR tests and 397 positive antigen rapid tests.

The province now has 3,887 active cases and has reported 21,765 positive rapid tests since Jan. 5.