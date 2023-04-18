COVID cases, hospitalizations increase, deaths decrease in N.B.

New Brunswick has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths over the month of August, according to new numbers from Public Health.

Between July 23 and Aug. 26, there were 24 people hospitalized because of the virus, up from nine during the previous reporting period.

The number of deaths dropped from 15 to seven over the past four weeks. Reported deaths are subject to an average two-month lag in reporting.

The province also saw an increase in the number of new confirmed cases, rising from 108 to 214.

Suspended visits

The increase in COVID-19 cases comes as at least one hospital has suspended visiting hours in some units.

On Monday, the Vitalité Health Network announced that visits to two units at the Tracadie Hospital have been suspended "until further notice," because of COVID outbreaks.

The health network has not yet updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

Horizon Health is reporting 12 active COVID-19 admissions, including one in ICU, with 14 staff reported as absent because of the virus.

COVID reports to become bi-weekly

The report, released every four weeks during the summer months, does not indicate how many, if any, of the newly confirmed cases are from the COVID-19 subvariant EG.5.

Earlier this month the province did confirm the new subvariant had been detected in the province.

Starting next month, the reporting period for COVID-19 will change to every two weeks.

The next report will be released on Sept. 12.