COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place in nursing homes and special care facilities

COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in New Brunswick on Monday, but precautionary measures in place at the Grass Long Term Care Home in Riverview won't be changing.

Lynn Grass, along with her husband John, are the owners and operators in charge of 60 residents, between two facilities.

She says only two designated family members are currently allowed to visit, and they must wear full personal protective equipment including gloves, and take a rapid test at the door.

Grass says the bottom line is protecting residents.

"I feel like they're all my family and I'm keeping my family safe," Grass said.

Lynn Grass, owner and operator of The Grass Long Term Care Home, says she's taking things day-by-day, and will monitor the number of COVID cases. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Grass thinks it's important to err on the side of caution, before relaxing visiting regulations, which will be a gradual process.

"I'm just going to continue to watch the numbers and as I'm feeling more comfortable and as we see stability, that we're not having staff have cases or their children have cases or family members or contacts," she said.

Michael Keating, the executive director of the New Brunswick Nursing Home Association, says there will be a move to open up to more visitors, but that won't be happening right away.

"Everybody's nervous in this period of transition of course I guess everybody's so anxious to get back to a sense of normalcy. People are worried that they'll do so too fast and I think that level of caution is understandable but it can't go too far one way or the other," he said.

Michael Keating, executive director of NB Association of Nursing Homes, says there is a fine balance between opening up visitation and keeping residents safe. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Keating says the Nursing Home Association has been working with the Department of Social Development and Public Health, to come up with visitation guidelines.

"We recognize how important it is that there is social interaction for our residents, but at the same time we want to make sure that we protect them, so it's a fine line that we have to sketch." he said.

In a news release, the government of New Brunswick says long-term care facilities, including special care homes and nursing homes, will continue to follow COVID-19 guidance provided by Public Health to protect the vulnerable.

"Public Health officials understand the facilities will work to establish a balance between ensuring an appropriate level of protection for residents and allowing access to visitors, especially family members." the release said.

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch feels it's important to proceed with caution.

Bruce Fitch, the minister of social development, says it's important to proceed with caution when it comes to visitation. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"If there are homes that want to go beyond that in keeping their residents safe, then that's fine too. The homes and our department and Public Health have been working together to have that pathway forward." Fitch said.

Cecile Cassista, the executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights, says it's important for homes to keep family members informed.

"I really think that the care facilities need to be clear with the family members and that is what's lacking, lacking of communication," she said.

Cecile Cassista is the executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights. She says families must be kept informed as visitation rules change. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Cassista says while some homes are good at keeping family members updated, clear communication will become even more important as the situation continues to change.