Missing graduation: Essential workers crossing border for work told they can't go to children's graduation

A heath care worker who lives in New Brunswick and works in Nova Scotia said essential workers are being unfairly targeted after being told by her daughter's school that she won't be allowed to go to the graduation ceremony if she continues to go to work.

Jennifer Loucks' daughter Anna is graduating from Tantramar Regional High School in Sackville later this month.

Loucks said she found out last week that she can't cross the provincial border for 14 days if she wants to be at the ceremony to see her daughter graduate.

"It's been a real rough year for them anyway, and they're not experiencing things like you and I would have," she said.

"It's important to be there for her."

COVID-19 restrictions mean graduation ceremonies at the high school are happening individually. Each graduate can bring up to four people, and is asked to arrive at a set time. The graduate will cross the stage, receive their diploma and have pictures taken, then leave the school.

Loucks' daughter is graduating from Tantramar Regional High School. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I don't feel that I'm at risk or a risk to anyone," said Loucks, who offered to wear a mask and gloves and says there are no known active cases of COVID–19 in Cumberland County, N.S., where she works.

She applauds the school for implementing a safe experience for the graduating students, but feels there is a way to allow for parents who are essential workers.

"Sackville is a border town and there are people that are constantly going back and forth for work because that's what they have to do every day," said Loucks. "If they have a family member that's graduating next week and they really need to consider that."

The school principal sent out a screening questionnaire to parents, with one question jumping out at Loucks: Have you returned from travel outside of New Brunswick within the last 14 days?

The next day, June 5, just 14 days before her daughter's graduation ceremony, Loucks followed up with the school to ask if, as an essential worker, she'd be allowed in the building.

She received an email four days later from the principal, reiterating : 'permission to enter the building cannot be approved should the answer be "yes" to any of the screening questions.'

"Well because my daughter was smart enough to ask a question last Thursday...14 days prior to graduation I made sure I made arrangements with my work to say, 'look I'm going to work from home for the next two weeks'," said Loucks. "But I know there are people that will definitely be impacted by this that are having to go to work every day in Nova Scotia."

It's really important that we recognize that those people are still going to work and they have to go to work. - Jennifer Loucks

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday at the regular COVID-19 briefing that especially in the case of health care workers, "if they work on one side of the border and they live on the other side of the border they are allowed to go back and forth without self isolating on a daily basis."

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said essential workers crossing the border don't have to self-isolate on a daily basis. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Anglophone East School district, director of communications said, "As is the case with every Government building/event in the Province, all those who enter must currently answer this questionnaire honestly and act accordingly based on their answers."

But Loucks said it's putting people who have to go to work and want to see their children graduate in a difficult position.

"It's really important that we recognize that those people are still going to work and they have to go to work," said Loucks.