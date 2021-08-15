Public Health listed seven alerts for COVID-19 exposures in the Moncton region on Saturday evening, adding to a growing list of exposure sites shared earlier in the week.

Many of the possible COVID-19 exposures were in bars throughout the city.

The province reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, saying a cluster of cases around Moncton is linked to many of the new cases in three other zones.

The province's COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since then. It listed 84 active cases and no hospitalizations, with 64 of the cases concentrated in the Moncton region.

The exposure sites listed in the Moncton region (Zone 1) include:

• Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill, 1405 Mountain Rd.

• Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M, 477 Paul St., Dieppe.

• Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room, 330 University Ave.

• Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern, 48 Albert St.

• Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College, 55 Lutz St.

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Navigators Pub, 190 Robinson Court.

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., August 8 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. – Wise Guys Pub, 176 Robinson St.

The Edmundston region, Zone 4, was the only one in the province with no active cases as of Friday's update. (CBC)

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions.

Saint John region, Zone 2:

• Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

• Aug. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex.

• August 4 and 5 – Three Bears Campground, 12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

• Aug. 6 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sobeys, 370 Connell Rd, Woodstock.

• Aug. 7 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Dolan's Pub, 349 King St.

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

• Aug. 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Ultramar Truck Stop, 11365 Rte 11, Napan.