Many home repairs are deemed essential during state of emergency

Has your heat pump stopped heating? Fridge on the fritz? Roof leaking?

Are you worried someone coming into your house to make repairs will burst your 'bubble'?

Fear not, for as long as the repairs are "essential or emergency" they're allowed under the province's state of emergency, said Bruce Macfarlane, director of communications for the Department of Health.

Workers are, however, supposed to contact the clients in advance and make sure no one in the home is sick. They also have to discuss with the homeowner how to comply with all of the practices outlined by Public Health officials, including physical distancing and the use of a mask when distancing isn't possible, explained Macfarlane.

Work done outside the home is a little less restrictive.

Lawn-care companies and roofing companies, for example, still have to follow certain guidelines.

"These companies could start as long as they respect the physical distancing with anyone (workers, homeowners)," said Macfarlane. "Any worker who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been advised to self-isolate should not work and [should] stay at home."

Not business as usual

So while tradespeople are still in business, it's not exactly business as usual.

Ron Hutton, the executive director of the New Brunswick Roofing Contractors Association, said some of his members have decided to "ride this out" and didn't bother gearing up for the season.

For those who are open, business is down — and so is the number of workers reporting for duty, he said.

"If you're not feeling good, you're not going to work; if you've been out of the province, you're not going to work. It's very clear," said Hutton.

And some are choosing to stay home for health-related reasons.

Electricians are also on the list of essential workers during a state of emergency. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Hutton said the work is still getting done, but things look a bit different. Workers still have to abide by all of the same requirements imposed by the province for people when they venture out of their homes.

That means they have to stay two metres apart — and if they can't, they have to wear masks; they have to wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer; and they have to ensure that common surfaces are disinfected regularly.

"The vehicles that they travel in are probably cleaner than they've ever been," Hutton said.

He said things got a little easier for crews on Friday when the government said carpooling — with the passenger in the backseat — was OK.

While not all provinces have specified occupations considered essential, the federal government has a detailed list , which includes "plumbers, electricians, exterminators, escalator and elevator mechanics, home appliance service providers, and others necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and buildings."

Construction

John Landry, the executive director of the Construction Association of New Brunswick, estimates that about 80 per cent of construction-type businesses are open. Closing during the state of emergency was an individual decision, he explained.

Of those still in business, many aren't working at full capacity, said Landry, since many workers have decided to stay home for a variety of reasons, including health concerns.

Many of those still operating are working with limited staff.

Plumbing

A lot of residential plumbing work is down to emergencies only, said Jacques Godin, the owner of Oromocto Plumbing and Heating.

"We are mostly just doing emergency work," said Godin. "And of course we have very detailed procedures that we have to follow both to prevent the spread of the virus with customers and ourselves."

Godin, who also owns the Plumbing and Heating Shops in Fredericton and Oromocto, said his workers have adopted very thorough practices to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It all starts with a call to customers to inform them of the added precautions, all of which can be found on the company website.

Customers are warned up front that they will be expected to stay at least two metres away — "and preferably in another room," said Godin.

Workers have a checklist of items to take, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and a garbage bag.

Construction crews get back to work in Gatineau, Que., April 20, 2020 as some residential construction projects in the province were allowed to start up again during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

The protocols continue at the customer's home.

"We disinfect ourselves," he explained. "We disinfect the area and the room that we're going to be working in. We then conduct the work and then we disinfect after we're done. And then we leave the house and disinfect ourselves again."

Godin said business has dropped "significantly" and although his two stores are closed, customers can make arrangements in advance to drop by to pick up supplies — albeit one at a time, he said.

He said retail sales are down by 98 per cent and plumbing services by 70 per cent.

Aside from emergencies, he said people are simply holding off on renovations and home-improvement projects.