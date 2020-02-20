COVID construction issues delay gallery reopening

After the Beaverbrook Art Gallery closed its doors in the winter of 2020 because of COVID-19, it decided to stay closed to focus on much-needed renovations.

The plan was to reopen the gallery by late 2021, with a brand new facade, gift shop and gallery space.

November is here, but the revamped gallery isn't ready.

And just like the original closure during lockdown, COVID-19 is to blame for the postponed reopening.

"The big obstacle has been COVID, not just here in Fredericton, but internationally," said Tom Smart, the art gallery's CEO.

"It's slowed down supply chains and it dominoes all the way back."

Construction has been ongoing at the gallery since mid-2020 and will continue until at least the spring of 2022.

Beaverbrook Art Gallery CEO Tom Smart took Information Morning Fredericton host Jeanne Armstrong on a tour of construction at the gallery. (Jeanne Armstrong/CBC)

Much of the current delay has to do with the unavailability of a type of silicate used to make the glass the gallery wants to use on the facade.

The glass would be more clear and avoid the greenish tint usually found in large windows, but finding a supplier has been rough.

"I've heard that they found the silicate, the windows are about to be manufactured and with any luck, they'll be installed early in the new year," said Smart.

While the search for clear glass has been a major headache, there were other COVID-related delays the gallery had to deal with.

"Other delays are just possibly with labour, with some of the contractors who are backed up with other work," said Smart.

"Some of the timing issues, things have to happen in a certain sequence and we're trying to juggle all of the sequencing and the materials and the labour to make this as safe a site as possible, but to keep the work going."

Fully accessible

Smart said a big reason the gallery decided to do renovations in the first place was to make the gallery fully accessible to patrons.

He said previously there were some areas that were inaccessible to some people, but that won't be an issue now.

"There are a series of ramps that take you up into the building and up to the gallery level in a very gentle way," said Smart.

Columns

The new facade is a major change not only for the gallery, but to the look of downtown Fredericton.

Dozens of columns make up the new facade.

Smart said the design was chosen because of its connection to existing and historic Fredericton architecture.

"The columns pick up some architectural motifs that we see in the neighborhood," said Smart.

"There are columns on the Legislative Assembly building. There are columns in the old part of town here, where you see on the porches and the porticos there's a lot of columns and the columns are also visible in the old garrison area."

Digital art

With the long term closure, the gallery has also decided to take high-resolution photos of all its artworks to digitize the collection.

The gallery's Mike Doucet digitizing artwork that will be featured on the gallery's new website. (Jeanne Armstrong/CBC)

These photos will be available to view on the gallery's new website.

"We wanted it to be completely accessible not only to Frederictonians but to all of New Brunswick," said Smart.

Soft opening

While work on the gallery won't be complete, its first new exhibition is scheduled to open sometime in April 2022, focusing on Quebec abstract painter Jean-Paul Riopelle.

"The construction will not be done on the Harrison McCain Pavilion, but we're looking at an alternate entry through the education centre and reconfiguring the galleries so that we can accommodate this great show," said Smart.