Businesses told to collect 'minimum information necessary' for COVID-19 contact tracing

New Brunswick businesses and other organizations are being asked to collect only the minimum personal information necessary from patrons and visitors for COVID-19 contact-tracing purposes under new guidelines released Monday by Public Health.

They should restrict the information collected to the first and last name of only one person per group and that person's phone number, or, if no phone number is available, an email address, the guidelines say.

If the collection form is a physical document, it must be protected from the public's view at all times, must never be left unattended and must be stored in a secure location. If it's electronic, it should be password-protected with a limited number of individuals who know the password.

The information should not be used for anything or shared with anyone other than when asked for by a medical officer of health or a Public Health inspector.

And it should be destroyed after 21 days, after the risk of transmission of COVID-19 has passed, based on the estimated two-week incubation period.

The guidelines come after the province's privacy commissioner raised concerns about the lack of clarity and risk of a breach.

Under the province's state of emergency order, any for-profit, not-for-profit, charity or government entity that admits patrons to a venue at which seating is offered for the purposes of eating, drinking, socialization, celebration, ceremony or entertainment "must maintain a record of the names and contact information of all persons who attend."

The same requirement applies to anyone who hosts, organizes or permits gatherings of more than 50 people, whether seated or standing.

They are advised to post a visible notice, informing the public of their obligation to record their names and contact information.

Before they collect information from individuals, they should ask whether they've read and understood the notice, the guidelines advise.

They should also limit the number of personnel who collect, record and save the personal information by designating and training specific employees, according to the guidelines.