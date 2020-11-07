N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases reported Saturday

New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday, all in the Fredericton region.

One is an individual under 20 years old and two are people in their 50s. The new cases are under investigation and self-isolating.

It brings the total number of active cases in the province to 26, with active cases being reported in six of the province's seven zones.

Campbellton region, 10 cases.

Fredericton region, 12 cases.

Moncton region, 1 case.

Saint John region, 1 case.

Miramichi region, 1 case.

Bathurst region, 1 case.

The number of total confirmed cases is in New Brunswick is 353 with 321 listed as recovered.

There are now two patients hospitalized.

As of Saturday, 106,353 tests have been conducted.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: