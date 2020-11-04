N.B. COVID roundup: Three new cases reported Wednesday

New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with active cases now reported in five of the province's six zones.

The new cases are:

one individual 20-29 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 50-59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region); and

one individual 30-39 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

All of these cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and are self-isolating.

There are also active cases in three other zones, with 16 active cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), eight active cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and one active case in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

This brings the number of active cases in the province to 28. The number of total confirmed cases is 347 and 313 have recovered.

There are now five patients hospitalized, although no one is in an intensive care unit.

As of today, 104,609 tests have been conducted.

New Brunswick Covid-19 cases as of Nov. 4, 2020. (CBC)

Zone 5 remains in Orange level

Campbellton (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery and residents have to limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver, or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling, or grandparent).

It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: