N.B. COVID roundup: Three new cases reported Wednesday
Province reporting new cases in zones 2, 6 and 7
New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with active cases now reported in five of the province's six zones.
The new cases are:
- one individual 20-29 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);
- one individual 50-59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region); and
- one individual 30-39 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).
All of these cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and are self-isolating.
There are also active cases in three other zones, with 16 active cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), eight active cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and one active case in the Moncton region (Zone 1).
This brings the number of active cases in the province to 28. The number of total confirmed cases is 347 and 313 have recovered.
There are now five patients hospitalized, although no one is in an intensive care unit.
As of today, 104,609 tests have been conducted.
Zone 5 remains in Orange level
Campbellton (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery and residents have to limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver, or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling, or grandparent).
It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.