N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 new case reported in Fredericton area

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The new case is in the Fredericton region.

The individual is in their 30s and self-isolating. The province says the case is under investigation.

There are currently 24 active cases in New Brunswick, with two patients hospitalized.

Active cases are being reported in six of the province's seven zones.

Campbellton region, 9 cases.

Fredericton region, 11 cases.

Moncton region, 1 case.

Saint John region, 1 case.

Miramichi region, 1 case.

Bathurst region, 1 case.

The number of total confirmed cases is in the province is 354 with 324 listed as recovered.

As of Sunday, 106,869 tests have been conducted.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: