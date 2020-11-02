N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Cases reported at 2 Woodstock schools

Public Health officials are asking all students and staff to self-isolate after two schools in Woodstock confirmed new cases of COVID-19.

Townsview School and Woodstock High School announced cases Saturday morning, according to the Anglophone West School District website.

The announcement said "due to high-level activity" all members of both school communities are required to stay home and self-isolate over the weekend.

The district said there is "more than one" positive case at Woodstock High School but did not specify how many. It reported one case at Townsview School.

47 active cases in Zone 3

The cases come as New Brunswick sees a surge in cases of COVID-19 in the new year. The Zone 3 health region, which includes Woodstock, has 47 active cases.

This is the second time a case has been reported at Townsview School, which has about 600 students in grades K-8. It announced a case on Oct. 31.

There are about 750 students who attend Woodstock High School.

The district said it plans to contact families with an update before the end of the weekend. It did not specify if the cases are students or staff members.

Public Health is conducting contact tracing and will directly contact anyone in close contact with a confirmed case. All school activities this weekend are cancelled.

New Brunswick will begin administering second doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Miramichi this weekend. (Evan Mitsui/CBC News)

Second vaccine doses begin

New Brunswick will administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to about 1,800 people over the weekend.

Members of priority groups were among the first to receive the shot in the province on Dec. 19 and 20. Those individuals will be administered second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a clinic in Miramichi.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said more than 3,900 people have received their first doses.

She told CBC Radio's The House on Saturday the province has received 11,175 total doses of the vaccine. Most of the remaining shots will be used for second doses.

Outbreaks at 4 long-term care homes

There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19 inside New Brunswick long-term care facilities.

The largest is at Shannex's Tucker Hall nursing home in Saint John, which has confirmed 21 cases, including 13 residents and eight staff as of Friday night.

The home experienced a resurgence of COVID-19 this week, reporting 15 new cases on Tuesday. It has 90 beds and about 130 employees.

There is currently one employee case at Canterbury Hall, a Shannex assisted-living facility in Riverview. Public Health declared an outbreak on Thursday and tested all 109 residents and staff.

Residents at Tucker Hall are isolating in their rooms after 21 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Residents are isolating in their rooms.

All tests conducted at the 60-bed home have returned negative, Shannex said in a statement.

One case was also confirmed at Fundy Royal Manor II, a 28-bed special care home in Hillsborough

Foyer Ste-Élizabeth, a 50-bed nursing home in Baker-Brook, in the Edmundston region has also reported one case.

Earlier this week, one case was announced at Peoples Park Tower, a Moncton retirement home. The resident caught COVID-19 while attending a holiday gathering, according to management.

No resident or employee in the building was determined to be a close contact of the case.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: