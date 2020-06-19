No new cases of COVID-19 for fourth day in a row
154 people have recovered from the virus
It's been four days since Public Health has announced any new cases of COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 154 people have recovered from the virus. There are nine active cases in the province, according to the New Brunswick government's online case tracker.
Two people remain in hospital and one person is in intensive care.
Since the pandemic arrived in the province in mid-March, 42,493 tests have been conducted and there have been 165 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.
Two people have died from the virus, both residents at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, a long-term care facility near Campbellton.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
People with one of those symptoms are asked to:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.