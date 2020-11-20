N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Saint John rolled back to orange level, 9 new cases in province

The Saint John region, Zone 2, will roll back to the Orange phase of recovery as of midnight, Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Friday.

Russel, the chief medical officer of health, made the announcement at Friday's afternoon briefing, the second COVID-19 briefing in two days, where she also announced that there are nine new cases in New Brunswick.

There are two new cases in the Moncton region, Zone 1 and seven new cases in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

There are now 51 active cases in the province.

Friday's briefing follows a Thursday afternoon briefing that saw the Moncton region rolled back to the orange phase of recovery and restrictions tightened as its active case count reached 24, more than half the 43 active cases in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, repeatedly urged New Brunswickers to be diligent about observing physical distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and other preventive health measures, and advised them to limit their close contacts to a "safe six," including immediate household members and "as few as possible beyond that."

"This virus is spreading like wildfire," Dr. Russell said.

Two Saint John nursing homes close doors as precaution

Loch Lomond Villa and Rocmaura Nursing Home both announced Friday that they are closing their doors to visitors as a precaution, effective immediately.

In a Facebook post, Loch Lomond cited concerns about the ongoing cases in the Moncton area and possible exposures in the Saint John region.

It noted virtual visits would still be possible via Zoom or Facetime, and said activities would resume as soon as Public Health advises it is safe to do so.

Reports of packed grocery stores in Saint John

There were several reports on social media of packed grocery stores in Saint John ahead of news out of the Friday afternoon briefing.

"Hearing Saint Johners are out in force stocking up on groceries and essentials most people assuming a colour change," Steven Clark posted on Twitter.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURE NOTICES

A roundup of recent possible public exposure notices listed on the province's website, with dates when the potential exposure occurred:

Moncton

Nov. 6-12 Fit 4 Less, 165 Main St. in Moncton (various times between 5 p.m. and midnight)

Nov. 6 - GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village Gym (8 - 9:30 a.m., 7 - 8:30 p.m.)

Nov. 6-10 Aldo Shoes at Moncton Champlain Mall (various times between 9:30 in the morning and 7:30 at night)

Nov. 8 Tandoori Zaika Cuisine and Bar at 196 Robinson St. in Moncton (1 a.m. and 2 a.m).

Nov. 9 GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village Gym (8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

Nov. 15 Air Canada Flight 8954 – from Winnipeg to Toronto arrived at 8:16 p.m.

Nov. 15 Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton arrived at 11:43 p.m.

Saint John

Oct. 24 Air Canada Flight 322 – from Calgary to Montreal on Oct. 24

Oct 24 Air Canada Flight 8792 – from Montreal to Saint John on Oct. 24 at 21:12 p.m.

Nov. 14 Five and Dime Bar 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m and Freddie's Pizza 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: