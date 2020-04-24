Premier to announce recovery plan today after weeks of COVID-19 restrictions

Premier Blaine Higgs says he will reveal the plan this afternoon to reopen New Brunswick.

Higgs said this morning that he wouldn't pre-empt the announcement by providing details but said the plan would include four phases.

"In a nutshell, it's starting to take advantage of what we love here in New Brunswick about our wide open spaces," he said in an interview on Information Morning.

Many aspects of economic life in the province have been shut and people have been staying mostly at home since March 19, when Higgs declared a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The coming loosening of restrictions follows few new cases of the respiratory illness in a while and none in the past five days.

Under the recovery plan, Higgs said the province will still have to keep borders closed, and he suggested it may even further restrict movement at the border.

"We need to know exactly where they're going, why they're going, and if it's necessary," said Higgs.