NB Liquor, Cannabis NB stores ramp up COVID-19 precautions

NB Liquor and Cannabis NB stores across the province are stepping up their COVID-19 protection measures, as the number of cases in New Brunswick slowly increases.

Starting this week, customers will be screened before entering stores by filling out a short questionnaire.

The survey includes questions around your recent travel history, if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 like a fever or a dry cough, or if you have been in contact with anyone who has the virus.

ANBL stores will be requiring customers to fill out a questionnaire before entering. It will assess their symptoms and recent travel history. (María José Burgos/CBC)

If anyone answers yes to any of the four questions, they won't be allowed inside the store.

Staff will also be asked to self-screen before starting their shifts.

It's unclear how exactly the surveys will be conducted or enforced, but security guards have been stationed outside entrances to ensure people comply with the new measure.

It's also not known if the screening process will have an affect on wait times, or create lines outside stores.

In an email, ANBL spokesperson Thomas Tremblay said the new questionnaires were implemented "at the direction" of the government of New Brunswick, as part of the state of emergency announced last week.

Other precautions already in place

In the coming days, Plexiglas shields will be installed at the check-outs in stores.

Stores will also stop accepting returns of products for the time being, and are instead asking customers to hold on to their items and receipts until a later date.

ANBL has already implemented a no-cash policy, and has discontinued growler fillings and in-store tastings.

Security guard Sam McKinney (right) explains the new screening process for ANBL customers. If anyone is presenting symptoms, they will be barred from the store. (María José Burgos/CBC)

Hours have been reduced — all stores will close at 6 p.m., and won't be open on Sundays — and sanitizing, hand-washing and social distancing practices have increased.

Stores are also limiting the number of customers allowed inside at any given time, but those numbers vary from store to store.

"These changes are necessary to ensure that we can continue to properly clean our stores, ensure that our shelves have product and that our exceptional teams have a chance to take care of themselves and their families," reads a press release from ANBL.

ANBL turned down multiple interview requests concerning the questionnaire.