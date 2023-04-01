Saint John dropped from national COVID-19 wastewater monitoring site over data accuracy concerns

Saint John has been temporarily removed from the national COVID-19 wastewater surveillance dashboard over concerns about the accuracy of its data.

National testing of locally collected samples suggests "the reported values are not reflective of the community burden," said Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson Nicholas Janveau.

Officials believe the problem may stem from the sample collection process, he said.

"PHAC became aware of a possible issue on April 19," about two weeks after Saint John results, dating back to March 2, were added to the national dashboard.

Scientists at the national microbiology lab in Winnipeg launched an investigation that same day, said Janveau. It's expected to take "several weeks."

A notice advising the public was posted on the national dashboard website on May 2.

"We have temporarily removed Saint John from the dashboard, due to possible issues affecting data accuracy," it says. "Once these issues have been investigated and resolved, Saint John will once again be included in the dashboard."

1 of only 6 N.B. sites monitoring wastewater

The Saint John wastewater data issues come as the province has cut back its updates on COVID deaths, hospitalizations and case numbers to monthly instead of weekly, and as fewer PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests are being conducted because people with symptoms now require a referral from a health-care provider.

Some experts have called for an increase in wastewater monitoring to track virus spread and any new variants.

Wastewater results can serve as an early warning of increased community infection levels and risks.

People who are infected shed the virus in their feces in the form of a genetic material called ribonucleic acid, or RNA, before they show symptoms of COVID-19. This can be found in raw sewage and can detect the virus in a community up to 10 days prior to clinical testing, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Neither the Public Health Agency of Canada nor Saint John Water officials responded to questions about what, if any, guidance the city received on installing sampling equipment or on conducting sampling. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

Saint John is one of only six New Brunswick cities conducting COVID wastewater monitoring and one of 27 across the country, according to the national dashboard.

The Public Health Agency of Canada continually monitors all sites for any data discrepancies, said Janveau. "There are currently no other sites that are part of the current national dashboard that have a similar issue," he said in an emailed statement.

Alternative testing performed

The federal health agency became aware of the Saint John issues by reviewing the test data and visually inspecting samples, according to Janveau.

As part of the testing process, the wastewater is tested for both SARS-CoV-2 as well as "another prevalent virus," said spokesperson Anna Maddison. "This second virus helps to confirm that the test process worked.

"In this case, the control virus was low or absent for a prolonged period of time, helping to flag an issue with the samples."

To identify the issue, the federal agency performed an alternative testing procedure on a subset of samples and was able to recover both SARS-CoV-2 signal and the other virus, used as internal quality control, said Janveau.

"This suggests our original testing approach was not able to accurately recover SARS-CoV-2."

The federal agency hopes to review the testing of retrospective Saint John data this week and will then decide how to approach wastewater testing in the city, said spokesperson Nicholas Janveau. (Leah Hennel/Alberta Precision Laboratories)

A visual inspection of the samples suggests they might be collected from a point in the wastewater treatment process that is affecting test quality, Janveau said without elaborating.

"Stakeholders" were informed via email on May 1, he said. These included provincial Public Health authorities, who receive the testing reports, and Saint John's wastewater treatment plant operators who submitted the samples.

Now collecting deeper samples

The agency is now working with Saint John Water to revise its sample collection procedures to improve the testing performance, said Janveau.

Asked about the issues, Kendall Mason, director of Saint John Water, told CBC, "We are simply trying to get the sampling equipment installed and commissioned to meet manufacturing specs."

"After initial testing (commissioning) it was determined that the sample collection point depth has to be modified …to obtain an accurate sample."

The sample collection point was adjusted, and new samples were collected and submitted for analysis in late April, early May, said Mason.

Retesting archived samples

Public Health Agency of Canada is also testing archived samples using the "alternative method," said Janveau.

The original testing involved extracting SARS-CoV-2 from solid material collected from wastewater, while the revised method recovers virus that is suspended within the liquid portion of wastewater, according to Maddison. "We believe it works better because the viral recovery method is better suited to the condition of the sample," she said.

Once officials review the test results for the retrospective data, likely later this week, they will decide "how to approach wastewater testing in Saint John," said Janveau.

"We are considering 'backfilling' the dashboard with updated test data depending on data consistency."

The federal agency declined to release the Saint John COVID levels at issue.

As of April 6, the national dashboard indicated the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 viral load — expressed as the number of viral gene copies found in a millilitre of raw sewage — had remained below one since the city started testing on March 2.

On March 27, the viral load was 0.16, unchanged from four days earlier, when it had jumped from 0.005.

Some jurisdictions, such as Vancouver's Lulu Island, have seen readings over 1,000 copies/ml during the peak of the pandemic.

The other New Brunswick sites monitoring wastewater for COVID-19 include: Moncton, Fredericton, Bathurst, Campbellton and Miramichi.