It's been 1 whole week since New Brunswick recorded a case of COVID-19
On eve of Atlantic bubble, 4 cases of the respiratory illness still active in New Brunswick
It's been one week since the province recorded a case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick which begins its bubble with the three other Atlantic provinces on Friday.
According to the Public Health website, there are still four active cases of the respiratory illness in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.
New Brunswick has recorded a total of 165 cases of COVID-19 since March 11. Of these, 159 people have recovered,
Two people have died at a long-term care facility in Atholville, after a cluster of cases broke out in the Campbellton region.
There are still two people in hospital, including one person in the intensive care unit.
To date, 43,162 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in New Brunswick.
When the Atlantic bubble begins Friday, people will be able to travel in the region without having to self-isolate after crossing a provincial boundary.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
People with one of those symptoms are asked to:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
