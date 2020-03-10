How do you prepare for COVID-19? Don't panic, epidemiologist says

An infection control epidemiologist worries panic and fear might have even worse effects on New Brunswickers than the COVID-19 virus itself.

The spread of the coronavirus is causing people to overreact, when they should simply be taking precautions and planning ahead, said Colin Furness, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

"Panic is just as contagious as a virus," he said Thursday.

The problem with pandemics is they start with a few cases and move into thousands of cases in a short period, he said.

"It does rush up very, very fast that way. That's part of what makes … it so terrifying."

His advice?

While people should physically separate themselves from others, they should also avoid conversations where negativity and panic dominate.

"People get extremely stressed out and they stop thinking straight."

He advised staying six feet (1.8 metres) away from others because that's the "blast radius of a sneeze or cough."

The safest place is in your home. As soon as you're travelling, you're closing the door on that option. - Colin Furness

New Brunswick's first "presumptive" or probable case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the province on Wednesday.

Twelve people have had negative tests.

The news of the first probable case came just hours after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, infecting thousands of people in more than 100 countries.

Province tightens travel advice

In an internal email, the New Brunswick government suspended all work-related employee travel to Canadian destinations outside the province until further notice. Last week, the province suspended work-related travel by government employees to international destinations.

As of late Wednesday, there were 118 presumptive and confirmed cases in Canada, with one death.

Although people need to take the virus seriously, Furness said he wanted to remind New Brunswickers that 99.5 per cent of the population in Wuhan, China, didn't get sick.

He stressed the need for hand washing. Don't shake hands. Don't cough into your hands. And don't touch your face.

He said wearing paper masks is risky behaviour, especially for those not used to wearing them, because people are always adjusting their masks with their hands.

It's getting harder to find toilet paper in some stores because people are snapping it up in a panic. Why are they doing it? Health experts say they don't have to. 1:27

People should also plan ahead and think about what health and food supplies they need on hand, should they have to stay at home.

"As long as you stay a step ahead you can keep this limited to small little outbreaks, rather than one gigantic one," Furness said. "And small little ones are a lot easier to manage."