N.B. COVID-19 roundup: There could be more unknown cases lurking, epidemiologist says

An epidemiologist is warning New Brunswickers that there might be more cases of COVID-19 across the province.

The province has seen a cluster of new cases of the respiratory illness over the past two weeks in the Campbellton region, but Dr. Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, said some people could be asymptomatic or only have a minor case of the virus.

"It would surprise me if we tested everyone in New Brunswick right now if we got zero positive cases," said Furness.

"Even if somehow there's zero circulating COVID we have to remember it's only a car ride or a plane ride away from a new case landing in the community and that's the new normal for a little while."

Furness says masks help people keep droplets to themselves during the COVID-19 era. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Furness is warning New Brunswickers not to be cavalier about the COVID-19 virus, even if it looks like the outbreak is waning.

"COVID isn't gone, it's in the background," he said.

"And if we let it, it will come back. And it will come roaring back. And that's something that we're going to be coping with for some time."

Furness recommends maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks while out in public, even advocating for making them mandatory for stores.

"My gut tells me that masks will prove to be important," he said, "And just by way of reminder, they're important because they help you keep your droplets to yourself so that you protect others and that others wearing masks protects you."

Last week the province announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public environments, before backtracking on the decision within 24 hours.

Furness said early studies have indicated that the virus is acting similar to other coronaviruses, meaning that there will likely be a lull of cases during the summer months.

But that could also mean the potential of a second wave, which New Brunswickers will have to guard against.

"The good news is that even if we're not being disciplined we will have, I believe, pretty substantial protection this summer," said Furness.

"The downside is that if we convince ourselves over the next three months that we've won and that we don't need to be vigilant we will set the conditions for a very vicious second wave in mid to late autumn."

Furness said there are promising signs that a vaccine could be developed within two years, but cautions that you still need to manufacture about seven billion doses.

In the meantime, governments will have to balance between implementing too many restrictions, which could lead to people not following any, and implementing too few, which could open us up for even more cases.

Furness is also hopeful Ottawa will keep the Canada-U.S. border closed in coming months.

"I think come the fall it's going to get awful," he said. "And I think this is going to be easily the largest loss of life in American history."

153 confirmed cases of the virus

There have been 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the virus first broke out in March.

Three people in the Campbellton region have recovered from the respiratory illness, keeping the total number of active cases in New Brunswick at 29, including two in Moncton.

The first in a cluster of cases was reported May 21 in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, after a doctor travelled to Quebec for personal reasons and did not self-isolate after returning home to the area. Many of the cases have been found at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

One resident of the Manoir has died. Five people from the region are in hospital, one of them in intensive care.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: