N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4 new cases of respiratory virus in Campbellton region

Public Health has announced four new cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region, bringing the total number of active cases in New Brunswick to 29.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said the new cases are two people in their 80s and two people in their 50s.

Two of the individuals live at the Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care home in Atholville in Restigouche County, and the other two are on staff there.

Russell devoted some of her remarks at a COVID briefing on Wednesday to trying to discourage prejudice against the people of the Campbellton region because of its cluster of cases.

"Today the people of Campbellton and the Restigouche region need us to be there for them because we could be that next community impacted by COVID-19," she said.

She also said that the new case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday in the Moncton area involved a temporary foreign worker, who has been self-isolating since arriving in Canada.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are in the yellow phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the orange stage of the plan.

"The people of Zone 5 don't need judgmental or fearful looks or actions," Russell said. "They need our compassion, they need our support."

Math, literacy areas most affected by job shuffle in schools

The province's decision to shuffle at least 70 jobs in anglophone schools will have the most impact on English and Math.

Twenty-eight people working at the district level in literacy and 28 working in numeracy — they're known as leads — will be moved to other jobs in the school system because more homeroom teachers are needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, six lead positions involved in PowerSchool, a student information database rolled out provincewide in 2014-2015, will also disappear.

Tara Chislett, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, said these jobs were intended to be temporary positions designed to support implementation.

"All anglophone districts agreed this position was no longer needed and there were greater needs in other places within the system," she said in an email to CBC News Wednesday.

"The districts still employ technicians who provide all ongoing support related to this database."

On Wednesday, the Education Department released the breakdown of the lead positions being moved to teaching roles.

Educational leads will be moved to other positions in the school system because more homeroom teachers are needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (iStock)

"With the current redeployment to schools there are still about 150 full-time equivalent subject lead positions within the districts."

Educational leads are trained teachers who work in schools to help other teachers develop curriculum and assist them with lessons.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says school leads are being redeployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

Earlier this week, the province also announced 10 respect and diversity leads will also be eliminated. They're responsible for coaching teachers and school teams about how to be more respectful and inclusive of marginalized students.

The latest cuts have been criticized by education advocates but Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the alternative could've meant not having enough teachers in New Brunswick schools in the fall.

Premier Blaine Higgs has been telling residents they need to remain vigilant until a vaccine is found for the novel coronavirus. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

Once students return to school, smaller class sizes will be required, which will mean more teachers needed in schools.

151 total cases of COVID-19

Twenty-one people connected to the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville have tested positive for COVID-19. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

There have been 151 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Since the virus arrived in the province in March. Of these, 121 people have recovered, including one related to the outbreak in the Campbellton region, where there has been a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-one of the region's 28 active cases are in the Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility home in Atholville.

There has also been one death related to the respiratory virus this past month, a resident of the home.

Five patients are hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 35,263 tests have been conducted.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: