Public Health announces no new cases of COVID-19

Public Health has announced no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

There are still five active cases of the respiratory virus in New Brunswick. This includes three active cases in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and two in the Moncton region, Zone 1.

No one is in hospital.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking with reporters outside the legislature in Fredericton at 3 p.m. about the cases.

Out of a total of 170 cases of COVID-19, 163 people have recovered. There have been two deaths since the virus broke out in March.

To date, 49,369 tests for COVID-19 have been performed.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: