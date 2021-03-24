Nearly 40% of active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick are variants
Moncton lab will soon be able to test for highly transmissible variants, reducing wait times
Nearly 40 per cent of the active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick are variants, figures from the Department of Health show.
And the proportion of the highly transmissible variants is expected to quickly climb in the coming days.
Of the 145 active cases in the province Tuesday, 55 were the variant first reported in the U.K. and two were the variant first detected in South Africa, said spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.
Last week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the province is treating every new case of COVID-19 as a variant.
About 90 per cent of the virus samples analyzed at the provincial lab in Moncton last week were variants, according to Dr. Richard Garceau, a microbiologist-infectious disease specialist and head of the lab at the Dr-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.
The lab is just days or weeks away from being able to independently test for variants, instead of sending samples to the national lab in Winnipeg, which will cut down on wait times, said Vitalité spokesperson Thomas Lizotte.
It has started to sequence the COVID samples in parallel with the national lab to ensure the quality of its analysis, he said.
The results from the national lab can take about a week.
With files from Radio-Canada
