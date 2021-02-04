No COVID-19 variant projections today, but 'public conversation' next week about seriousness

The New Brunswick government didn't have COVID-19 variant projections to share Thursday, said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

But the government is preparing next week to "have a very public conversation with our population to help them understand how serious this variant is," she said.

New Brunswick has three confirmed cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. — two in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and one in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

Two of the cases are related to international travel and one is related to travel in Canada. The individuals are self-isolating.

The variant is more transmissible than the coronavirus that has caused most New Brunswick infections.

It is up to 30 to 70 per cent more contagious, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.

"We will see even more infections and faster spread of the virus, and that's what's so concerning right now," she said.

"Instead of infecting 90 or more people, one case could transmit to hundreds of people."

On Tuesday, when the three confirmed variant cases were announced, Russell shared modelling of what January would have looked like if the variant had been in play.

Instead of the actual 567 cases confirmed between Jan. 5 and Jan. 28, a "low estimate" nearly doubled the monthly case count to 1,004 cases. By the end of February, 6,218 people would have been infected, according to the chart.

A GRAPH SHOWN AT TUESDAY'S UPDATE shows how quickly cases would have escalated if the variant had been in play in January. Left column: The actual 567 cases in N.B. in January. Centre column: If the variant had been in play at that time, the best-case scenario would have seen those cases grow to just over 1,000 cases. Right column: Over the next month if the variant had been a factor, case numbers would have grown to more than 6,000. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

Asked Thursday what the province's projections for February are now that the variant is in play, Russell said she would be happy if every case was already in isolation after travel when they test positive, as was the situation with the current three.

"But I think it will be just a matter of time before we see cases that arrive that either don't self-isolate properly and transmit as a result of that," or in people who cross the border regularly for work or in truck drivers coming in.

"We just know that most times with the variant, people transmit before they even know they're positive," she said.

"Now more than ever, we need 100 per cent of the population to follow all the Public Health guidance right now, because it only takes one case … to cause large numbers of people to become COVID-positive.

"And with the variant, that just is an exponential number that's quite onerous and would interfere with our ability to roll out our vaccines."

It was when CBC News asked Russell again for actual numbers that the health minister stepped in.

"We don't have those numbers for you today," she said.

The 16 new cases announced Thursday pushed the provincial total to 256 active cases. (CBC News)

CBC has repeatedly requested updated projections from the Department of Health for the past three weeks.

The last projections shared publicly were 10 months ago. At that time, the modelling suggested COVID-19 could kill between 550 and 1,750 New Brunswickers within 18 to 24 months, depending on the level of compliance with Public Health measures, until a vaccine became available.

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday — five in the Moncton region, Zone 1, one in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, nine in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, and one in the Bathurst region, Zone 6.

There are now 256 active cases in the province. Five people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had a total of 1,318 cases since the pandemic began in March. There have been 18 COVID-related deaths and 1,043 recoveries so far.