N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Impact of variants laid out by infectious disease specialist

The COVID-19 variants can infect people who have recovered from the coronavirus that has caused most New Brunswick infections, and younger people are more vulnerable to the newer strains, says infectious disease specialist and pandemic task force member Dr. Gordon Dow.

Some vaccines are less effective against the variant and more New Brunswickers may need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity than previously thought, he said.

But there's no data to show the highly transmissible variants are more "virulent," or more likely to cause disease, said Dow.

There's also "no firm evidence" that they're more lethal, he said.

"So that means as long as people are following [Public Health guidelines] we can keep the variants under control and make sure that New Brunswick continues to be the safest place to work and live in North America," Dow said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.

How variants impact COVID-19 in New Brunswick NB Video 5:20 Comparing COVID-19 to a thief trying to get into your home, infectious disease specialist Dr. Gordon Dow explains how to fight the spread of the virus in the province. 5:20

"As a matter of fact, I would expect … that we have a bright spring ahead of us. I would go so far as to say and an even brighter summer."

Dow provided a presentation on the variants and fielded questions submitted in advance by members of the public.

The province announced the opportunity on Twitter about two hours before the event began.

"Do you have any questions on COVID variants? Submit them here and we will try our best to have Dr. Gordon Dow, infectious disease specialist, to answer them during the presentation," the tweet said.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, addressed reporters at Thursday's COVID-19 update in Fredericton. (Government of New Brunswick)

New Brunswick has four confirmed cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. It is up to 70 per cent more contagious than the coronavirus that has caused most New Brunswick infections, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has said.

The most recent case, in the Moncton region, Zone 1, was confirmed on Tuesday. It's related to international travel and the person continues to self-isolate, Public Health has said.

The Saint John region, Zone 2, has two cases of the variant, and the Miramichi region, Zone 7, has one. Two of these cases are related to international travel and one is related to travel in Canada. These individuals are also self-isolating, Public Health has said.

The variants first reported in South Africa and Brazil have not yet been identified in New Brunswick.

2 new cases, 1 more death

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and one more death, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced on Thursday.

The new cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and the Edmundston region, Zone 4, she said.

There are now 161 active cases in the province. Six people are in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

A resident in their 80s at Villa des Jardins, a long-term care home in Edmundston, died earlier today, she said.

This is the province's 22nd COVID-related death.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: