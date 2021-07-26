N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Fully vaccinated rate inches up .1% to 64.4%

The province's COVID-19 vaccination campaign made modest gains Sunday, according to the COVID dashboard, with 1,139 second doses being recorded and 213 first doses.

As of Monday morning, 64.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, up only from 64.3 per cent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the percentage of eligible New Brunswickers who have received at least one dose remained unchanged at 81.5 per cent.

This follows the announcement last Friday that the province is dropping all pandemic restrictions, including mandatory masks, as of midnight this Friday, regardless of whether it meets its vaccination target.

The goal under the path to green had been to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by next Monday, New Brunswick Day, before ending the emergency order and lifting restrictions.

6 active cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the province's active case count at six.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

There have been 2,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, with 2,297 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 377,468 COVID tests have been conducted, as of Sunday.

Mobile clinics

A mobile walk-in vaccination clinic offering the Moderna vaccine as a first or second dose is being held Monday in Canterbury as part of an effort to make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible. The clinic is taking place at the Village Hall, 199 Main St., between noon and 5 p.m.

Other clinics accepting walk-ins Monday include:

Miramichi — Miramichi Exhibition Building, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 years and older - Pfizer-BioNTech)

— Miramichi Exhibition Building, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 years and older - Pfizer-BioNTech) Quispamsis — Q-Plex, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

— Q-Plex, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech) St.Stephen — Garcelon Civic Centre, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

— Garcelon Civic Centre, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech) Sussex — Sussex Legion, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or a participating pharmacy.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a first dose and they can receive a second shot 28 days after their first.

People are asked to bring their medicare card, a signed consent form, and their record of vaccination if they're receiving their second dose.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.