N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 more deaths, Higgs issues clarification about positive cases avoiding isolation
Anyone who tests positive should isolate, but those who work from home may be able to continue to do so
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more New Brunswickers and infected 68 more people, Public Health reported Tuesday.
Unlike previous news releases in recent weeks, which have led with vaccination rate updates, Public Health confirmed two people in their 80s have died "as a result of COVID-19, one in Fredericton region, Zone 3, and one in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.
This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the pandemic began to 56.
Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell both offered their condolences to the families and friends of the victims.
Forty people are hospitalized with the respiratory disease, down one from Monday, with 16 still in intensive care. None of them are under the age of 19, according to the release.
The total active case count now stands at 632.
A total of 79.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are now fully vaccinated, up from 79.3 per cent on Monday, while 88.4 per cent have received at least one dose, up from 88.1.
New Brunswick has had 4,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,315 recoveries so far.
A total of 459,031 tests have been conducted to date.
Positive cases should isolate
Premier Blaine Higgs has issued a statement to clarify comments he made to CBC News on Monday regarding a possible change in policy that would allow some people who test positive to avoid self-isolation and continue to work, if they're fully vaccinated.
"The point that I was trying to make was that anyone that's tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate from others, and wait for direction from Public Health," he said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
"However, if there's a situation where an individual works remotely, or from home, and their COVID-19 symptoms are mild, there may be opportunities for them to continue working if they so choose.
"As far as other comments, it is important to clarify that most contacts of a case who are fully vaccinated are not required to self-isolate and can go to work."
On Monday, during an interview with CBC's Information Morning Moncton, Higgs said he believes there's a way to manage "this brand of COVID with vaccinations and testing that is different than before.
"So not everyone has to rush and isolate just because they test positive. And that's where we're working to get, and be able to provide clarity to that in the next day or two."
The province has to find ways to live with COVID-19, knowing "there's a good 10 per cent" of the population who won't get vaccinated, he had said.
That includes finding ways to keep people at work, even if contact tracers determine they've been exposed to a positive case.
"If they're fully vaccinated, that doesn't mean they have to go home. You'd be able to [rapid] test and then say, 'OK, well, ... I'm not testing positive, so I'm good, I keep working.'
"But then even if you test positive, then you're fully vaccinated, you're not sick. So you may be able to keep working in certain conditions, but be protecting yourself and others in doing that."
The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment.
2 Anglophone South schools close early
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at each of the following two Anglophone South School District schools: Sussex Elementary and Apohaqui Elementary.
The district posted on social media that students were being dismissed at 11:30am Tuesday for an "operational response."
Spokesperson Jessican Hanlon confirmed to CBC that letters were sent to the families fo the two schools informing them of a positive case in their school community, along with "next steps."
"Closing the school allows time to work with Public Health for contact tracing," she said in an email.
Avoid Edmundston, Campbellton ERs
The Vitalité Health Network is asking people in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, and Campbellton region, Zone 5, to only visit the emergency department of the Edmundston Regional Hospital and Campbellton Regional Hospital in "urgent situations."
"This measure is necessary to reduce traffic and prioritize available resources to COVID-19 patients," the regional health authority said in a statement Tuesday.
The ERs remain available for people who need urgent care and who wish to see a doctor, it said.
But those whose condition is not critical are asked to see their family doctor or nurse practitioner, consult their community pharmacist, visit a walk-in clinic or call Tele-Care 811 instead.
"Those who nevertheless come to these emergency departments for non-urgent reasons must be patient and expect longer than usual waits," Vitalité warns, thanking people for their "collaboration during this difficult period."
Vaccine resisters infringe on rights of others, doctor says
Doctors play a crucial role in addressing the public's concerns about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society says.
Many New Brunswickers have accepted they need to get the vaccine, but almost 12 per cent haven't had a single dose.
Dr. Jeff Steeves says he's hearing that some people won't get the vaccine because they're worried it isn't safe. Others don't believe there is a COVID-19 pandemic, and some say requiring people to be vaccinated would violate their rights and liberties.
But when people don't get the vaccine, Steeves said, they infringe on the rights of the rest of the population.
Steeves said six billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide, and it's been well-studied.
"We know it's safe and effective," he said. "This vaccine is not new."
Steeves, an ophthalmologist, said that when he sees patients, he asks whether they've received a vaccine. The one-on-one conversations with patients allow doctors to share more information about the vaccine and address concerns people are having.
"I feel pretty good when people leave and say, 'Ah, I got it now, I trust what you're saying.'"
In New Brunswick, the province requires people to provide proof of vaccination at most non-essential businesses.
Vaccine exemptions not likely
Although doctors haven't been inundated with requests, Steeves said, some people do ask their doctors for an exemption from the vaccine. And when they're denied, he said, people leave the doctor's office angry and disappointed and can also be "verbally abusive" toward their doctor.
But the grounds for an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine are "very narrow."
People can be exempt if they had a severe allergic reaction to the first COVID dose and have seen an allergist who says the patient "can't move forward to get a vaccine." Another exemption would be the vaccine coincides with the timing of chemotherapy.
"These would be very rare."
Steeves said the COVID-19 vaccines are 70 to 95 per cent effective. But when everyone gets the vaccine, it's even more effective.
"It's a shared responsibility that we all have to get vaccinated."
Latest public exposure notices
Public Health has identified new places where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the past two weeks.
Moncton region, Zone 1
- Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)
- Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)
- Sept. 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)
- Sept. 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)
- Sept. 16 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Arbys (1029 Mountain Rd., Moncton)
Saint John region, Zone 2
- Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)
Fredericton region, Zone 3
- Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)
- Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)
- Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)
- Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)
- September 16 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Vaccination clinic Perth Andover Baptist Church (194 Barrett St., Perth-Andover)
Edmundston region, Zone 4
- Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House (212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)
- Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls
- Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)
- Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master (328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon – Final Cuts (275 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
Campbellton region, Zone 5
- Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)
- Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine Clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)
- Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)
- Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)
Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.
If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.
For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.
Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.
Previous exposure notices
Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:
- Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.
- Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.
- Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.
- Sept, 16 – Air Canada Flight 8512 – from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m.
- Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.
Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.
Moncton region, Zone 1
- Sept. 21 and Sept. 20 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)
- Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)
- Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)
- Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)
- Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. to midnight – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)
- Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Magnetic Hill Winery (860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton)
- Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)
- Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick (377 Killam Dr., Moncton)
- Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)
- Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)
- Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – East Side Mario's (99 Trinity Dr., Moncton)
- Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Superior Propane Centre (Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)
- Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Moxies Grill and Bar (10 Wyse St., Moncton)
- Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)
- Sept. 16 and 17 between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Moncton Hospital emergency department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)
- Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital post-anesthetic care unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)
- Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)
- Sept. 12 between noon and 2 p.m. – Centennial Park playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton)
Saint John region, Zone 2:
- Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)
- Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex)
- Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Spuds N Things (677 Main St., Hampton)
- Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Hampton Your Independent Grocer (454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton)
- Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Gahan House Restaurant (87, Prince William St., Saint John)
- Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Taste and See (609 Main St., Sussex)
- Sept. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Royal King – Taste of India (165 Union St., Saint John)
- Sept. 15 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Wendy's (158 Main St. W, Saint John)
- Sept. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – A&W (131 McAllister Dr., Saint John)
- Sept. 13 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Tim Hortons (131 King St., St. Stephen)
Fredericton region, Zone 3:
- Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Sobeys (1180 Prospect St., Fredericton)
- Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Global Pet Foods (1055 Prospect St., Fredericton)
- Sept. 17 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)
- Sept. 16 between noon and 2 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)
- Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)
- Sept. 16 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell Rd., Woodstock)
- Sept. 16 between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Montana's (6 Trinity Dr., Fredericton)
- Sept. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Montana's (6 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)
- Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. – All Aboard Ultramar (318 Main St., Bath)
- Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)
- Sept. 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Walmart (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)
- Sept. 15, 16, and 17– Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 14 between noon and 5:00 p.m. – Lewis Pharmacy (14 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 14 and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Carl's Dairy Bar (1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 14 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)
- Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Full Body Fitness (800 St. Marys St., Fredericton)
- Sept. 13 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 13 between noon and 6 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)
- Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Gorey Auto Repair (9799 Route 105, Beechwood)
Edmundston Region, Zone 4:
- Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's (230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's (230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's (230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)
- Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 18 between 5 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Greco (77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 4:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Restaurant Le Patrimoine (115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston)
- Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)
- Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)
- Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)
- Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hart (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)
- Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Paradis des Bonbons (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)
- Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix – J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Kent Building Supplies (88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)
- Sept. 17 between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.– Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – St. Sacrement Catholic Church (188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)
- Sept. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Résidence Funéraire Valcourt (254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
- Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)
- Sept. 16 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Blues Printing (180A Portage St., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)
- Sept. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – DocBraces (630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)
- Sept. 15 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)
- Sept. 14 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Home Hardware (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)
- Sep. 14 and 15 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Big John Gym (11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Resto Pub Sportif (132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 14 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)
- Sept. 14 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 13 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – O'Régal Restaurant (8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North)
- Between Sept. 13 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Université de Moncton - Edmundston Campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)
- Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dépanneur McCormick (178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)
- Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)
Campbellton region, Zone 5:
- Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)
- Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville)
- Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Salon du Centre (157 Water St., Campbellton)
- Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)
- Sept. 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)
- Sept. 14 and 15 – Nailz by Tania (162 Water St., Campbellton)
Bathurst region, Zone 6:
- Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 18 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)
- Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 18 p.m. – Joey's Pub (2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Host (1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst)
- Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)
- Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 16 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)
- Sept. 16 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (950 St. Anne St., Bathurst)
- Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)
- Sept. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)
The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
