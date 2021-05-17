N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases, province poised to miss vaccination target by 5 days

New Brunswick has five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and is poised to miss its "path to green" goal of having 75 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with their first dose of a COVID vaccine by five days, at the current rate, according to one data cruncher.

The province reported another 5,916 first doses administered Tuesday, pushing the total number of New Brunswickers vaccinated with at least one dose to 439,871.

That's 63.4 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 or over.

But there are still nearly 80,000 people left and only six days to go.

As of Tuesday, the province's seven-day average for doses administered is 7,428, said Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

Coincidentally, Canada as a whole is projected to reach 75% of the 12+ population vaccinated with a single dose on June 12 as well. <a href="https://t.co/B9hVLx6pu7">https://t.co/B9hVLx6pu7</a> —@oliverdueck

Although that's an improvement over Monday's seven-day average of 6,851, the province still won't hit 75 per cent of the population until June 12, instead of its June 7 goal, he said.

The daily average would have to jump to more than 13,000 doses to meet the Phase 1 target of the reopening plan unveiled last week, said Dueck.

It is possible, he said.

"We did have one day a couple of weeks ago where we did have over 13,000 first doses administered on that day, as well as a couple other days where we were close to 12,000. So if we can sustain numbers like that, it's certainly possible."

Between May 20 and May 22, the total doses administered were: 11,800, 13,200, and 11,400.

Public Health encourages anyone who has not yet received their first dose to book an appointment online through Horizon or Vitalité Health Network clinics or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Clinics operated by the regional health authorities are showing availability on Wednesday in Edmundston, Moncton, Tracadie and Saint John.

Vaccine availability is also showing on Thursday in Bathurst, Moncton, Fredericton, Saint-Quentin, Sussex, Caraquet and Grand Manan, and on Friday in Grand Falls, Fredericton, Saint John, Bathurst, Bouctouche, Shippagan and Campbellton.

142 active cases

Public Health has revised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick because two of the cases have been accounted for in other jurisdictions.

A case previously reported in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and a case previously reported in the Saint John region, Zone 2, have been removed from the list.

New Brunswick now has 142 active cases of COVID-19.

Five people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One New Brunswicker is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

With the five new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, the province's active cases total now stands at 142. (CBC)

The breakdown of the five new cases reported Monday is as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1, one case:

A person 20 to 29

The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, two cases:

A person 50 to 59

A person 70 to 79

Both cases are under investigation

Bathurst region, Zone 6, two cases:

Two people 40 to 49

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

A total of 335,914 tests have been conducted, including 1,547 on Monday.New Brunswick has had 2,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,029 recoveries and 43 COVID-related deaths.

The following chart shows the active case rates and total case rates for each of the province's seven zones, based on population numbers provided by the Department of Health and on current case counts.

Region Population Active cases Active case rate* Cases to date Rate of cases to date* Moncton 222,694 40 18 460 207 Saint John 176,280 11 6 293 166 Fredericton 183,421 80 44 391 213 Edmundston 48,254 0 0 751 1,556 Campbellton 25,199 0 0 185 734 Bathurst 78,858 10 13 97 123 Miramichi 42,121 1 2 38 90

*per 100,000 population

New public exposures

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates:

Fredericton region:

RV Insurance , 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14.

, 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14. Carquest , 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25.

, 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25. Murray's Irving , 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15.

, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15. Canadian Tire , 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15.

, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15. Nackawic Grab N Go Irving , 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25.

, 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25. Tow Tech Equipment , 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20.

, 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20. Zealand Grab N Go Irving , 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22.

, 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22. River Valley Automotive , 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26.

, 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26. Kedmar Ventures Ltd., 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on May 28.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Fredericton region:

Terry LeClair Auto Body Towing , 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28.

, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28. Kent Building Supplies , 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m

, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m Lincoln Big Stop , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Irving , 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sobeys, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire , 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Sobeys , Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m.

, Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dollarama , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22

, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22 Kingswood Entertainment Centre , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21

, 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21 Day & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21

, 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21 Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20 Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Naturally Fit Gym , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

, 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Capt. Submarine/Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Moncton region:

DJ Marine , 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28.

, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28. Saint Pierre Catholic Church , 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service.

, 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22. Wendy's Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m. TD Bank , 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tim Hortons , 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

y , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: