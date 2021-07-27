N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to host livestream vaccine Q&A session today

New Brunswickers with questions about COVID-19 vaccines will have an opportunity to ask the province's chief medical officer of health today during a livestream question-and-answer session.

Dr. Jennifer Russell will be answering questions at 1:30 p.m., along with Daniel Landry, an infectious diseases pharmacist from Moncton's Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

People are asked to submit their questions in advance via the government's Facebook page or Twitter account.

"We will do our best to answer as many as we can in the time allowed," the government's social media post states.

Some of the questions issues people have asked about online include:

Whether New Brunswick will provide a third vaccine to people who want to travel to countries that don't recognize their vaccination status because they received two different vaccines.

If and when boosters will be required.

The status of work on developing vaccines for children under 12.

Whether it's safe to go green now before children are vaccinated and with school about to start, and what parents can do to help keep their children safe.

A total of 64.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are now fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 dashboard shows, while 81.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

That's only up from 64.4 per cent and 81.5 per cent on Monday. Just 2,451 people rolled up their sleeves on Monday, 1,954 for their second dose and 497 for their first.

New Brunswick will lift all pandemic restrictions, including mandatory masks, gathering limits and provincial border checks for travellers within Canada, as of 11:59 p.m. this Friday, regardless of whether it meets its vaccination target to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Trudeau marks vaccine milestone in Moncton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Moncton today to mark what he described as "a major vaccine campaign milestone."

Canada has now received 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine — enough to fully vaccinate the 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over who are eligible, he announced during a late morning stop at the vaccination clinic at the Moncton Coliseum.

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the government had previously set the end of September 2021 as a date when all Canadians who want to be fully vaccinated would be able to get both doses.

"Not only have we kept that promise, but we've delivered it two months ahead of schedule," Trudeau said.

"With enough doses for everyone, there's no more excuses not to get your shot."

Trudeau made the announcements following "private meetings," according to his itinerary.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to head to Prince Edward Island, where he will meet privately with Premier Dennis King before they make an announcement with several federal and provincial officials, including Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen.

6 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday, putting the province's active case count at six.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

There have been 2,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, with 2,298 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 377,846 COVID tests have been conducted, as of Monday.

Mobile and walk-in clinics

To help make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible the province is offering mobile walk-in Moderna clinics across the province. One is slated for Rockland Tuesday at the Triple C Recreation Centre, 817 Rockland Rd., between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Other clinics accepting walk-ins Tuesday include:

Moncton — Moncton Coliseum, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

— Moncton Coliseum, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech) Miramichi — Miramichi Exhibition Building, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

— Miramichi Exhibition Building, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech) Pennfield — Pennfield Lions Club, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

— Pennfield Lions Club, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech) Saint John — Marco Polo Cruise Ship Terminal, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (18 years and older-Moderna)

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or a participating pharmacy.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a first dose and they can receive a second shot 28 days after their first.

People are asked to bring their medicare card, a signed consent form, and their record of vaccination if they're receiving their second dose.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.