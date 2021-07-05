A behavioural science consultant says she isn't too concerned about the thousands of New Brunswickers who don't yet have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

They'll come round, said Laura Scrimgeour of the Ottawa-area company Strategic Bias.

According to Public Health, about 200,000 eligible for vaccines don't yet have their first dose. Almost 544,000 have had their first shot and more than 279,600 their second.

"There are more people who are getting vaccinated than who aren't — by a lot," Scrimgeour said in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton.

"And humans are incredibly social creatures. We behave according to what we think other people want us to do and what we see other people doing to a massive degree. It's difficult to understate how powerful an influence that is on our behaviour."

Scrimgeour said it's natural for some people to be slow to get their vaccines, comparing them to people who file their taxes late. She said some people might have issues with child care, they feel invincible, or they're spending more time online looking at conspiracy theories.

Eventually, she said, those people will come around because getting a shot has become the social norm.

But since the vaccine holdouts in New Brunswick are concentrated among people 20 to 40 years old, Scrimgeour suggested something is going on and is worth investigating.

Depending on why they aren't getting vaccinated, it might take targeted ads or mobile clinics to reach them, she said.

Meanwhile, the province's vaccination campaign continues to see increasing numbers.

As of Monday morning, 279,688, or 40.3 per cent, of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people receiving their first dose went up to 543,297, or 78.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a first dose, and anyone can receive a second dose 28 days after their first.

There are no new public exposure notices. Previous public exposure notices can be found on the government of New Brunswick's website.

21 active cases

There have been 2,337 cases of COVID-19 since last year, with 2,269 recoveries.

The total active case total stands at 21.

There are four people in hospital in New Brunswick because of COVID-19, none in intensive care.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.